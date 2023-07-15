NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for New Hampshire Motor Speedway released, Chandler Smith takes pole

After Alsco Uniforms 250, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Ambetter Health 200 will be live on USA and PRN at 3 pm ET.

The 18th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.058-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps, resulting in a 211-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for Ambetter Health 200 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (July 14), Kaulig Racing driver Chandler Smith won his second consecutive pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 30.159 seconds and a speed of 126.291 mph. It marked his third pole of his Xfinity career.

Last week’s winner John Hunter Nemechek will share the front row with Smith after turning a lap of 126.123 mph.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chandler Smith on the pole for the Xfinity race at New Hampshire. John Hunter Nemechek to join him on the front row Saturday.

They will be followed by Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, and Brandon Jones rounding out the top five. Cole Custer, Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, Austin Dillon, and Sam Mayer complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 200 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

#16 - Chandler Smith #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #8 - Josh Berry #7 - Justin Allgaier #9 - Brandon Jones #00 - Cole Custer #18 - Sammy Smith #21 - Austin Hill #10 - Austin Dillon #1 - Sam Mayer #11 - Daniel Hemric #25 - Brett Moffitt #31 - Parker Retzlaff #98 - Riley Herbst #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #2 - Sheldon Creed #78 - Anthony Alfredo #19 - Joe Graf, Jr. #27 - Jeb Burton #91 - Alex Labbe #92 - Josh Williams #4 - Kyle Weatherman #6 - Brennan Poole #24 - Connor Mosack #28 - Kyle Sieg #44 - Rajah Caruth #35 - Patrick Emerling #4 3- Ryan Ellis #07 - Stefan Parsons #38 - Chris Hacker #02 - Blaine Perkins #08 - Mason Massey #66 - Chad Finchum #53 - CJ McLaughlin #45 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #26 - Kaz Grala

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Ambetter Health 200 on Saturday on USA and PRN.