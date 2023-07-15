NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for New Hampshire Motor Speedway released, Chandler Smith takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 15, 2023 14:01 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 - Qualifying
After Alsco Uniforms 250, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. Ambetter Health 200 will be live on USA and PRN at 3 pm ET.

The 18th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.058-mile-long track. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps, resulting in a 211-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for Ambetter Health 200 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (July 14), Kaulig Racing driver Chandler Smith won his second consecutive pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 30.159 seconds and a speed of 126.291 mph. It marked his third pole of his Xfinity career.

Last week’s winner John Hunter Nemechek will share the front row with Smith after turning a lap of 126.123 mph.

They will be followed by Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier, and Brandon Jones rounding out the top five. Cole Custer, Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, Austin Dillon, and Sam Mayer complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2023 NASCAR Ambetter Health 200 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. #16 - Chandler Smith
  2. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  3. #8 - Josh Berry
  4. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  5. #9 - Brandon Jones
  6. #00 - Cole Custer
  7. #18 - Sammy Smith
  8. #21 - Austin Hill
  9. #10 - Austin Dillon
  10. #1 - Sam Mayer
  11. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  12. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  13. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  14. #98 - Riley Herbst
  15. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  16. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  17. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  18. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  19. #19 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #91 - Alex Labbe
  22. #92 - Josh Williams
  23. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  24. #6 - Brennan Poole
  25. #24 - Connor Mosack
  26. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  27. #44 - Rajah Caruth
  28. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  29. #4 3- Ryan Ellis
  30. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  31. #38 - Chris Hacker
  32. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  33. #08 - Mason Massey
  34. #66 - Chad Finchum
  35. #53 - CJ McLaughlin
  36. #45 - Greg Van Alst
  37. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  38. #26 - Kaz Grala

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Ambetter Health 200 on Saturday on USA and PRN.

