NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Portland International Raceway released, Sheldon Creed takes pole

After Alsco Uniforms 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon. The Pacific Office Automation 147 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4:30 pm ET.

The 13th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.967 miles (3.166 km) permanent road course. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 75 laps, resulting in a 147-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for the Pacific Office Automation 147 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’s Xfinity qualifying race (June 3), Richard Childress Racing driver Sheldon Creed won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole after posting a lap with a time of 74.111 and a speed of 95.694 mph.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer will share the front row with Creed after turning a lap of 95.398 mph.

They will be followed by Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek, and Justin Allgaier rounding out the top five. Jordan Taylor, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Myatt Snider, Daniel Hemric complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2023 NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity car grid at the Portland International Raceway:

#2 - Sheldon Creed #00 - Cole Custer #8 - Josh Berry #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #7 - Justin Allgaier #10 - Jordan Taylor #16 - Chandler Smith ##21 - Austin Hill #19 - Myatt Snider #11 - Daniel Hemric #24 - Connor Mosack #98 - Riley Herbst #27 - Jeb Burton #48 - Parker Kligerman #91 - Alex Labbe #18 - Sammy Smith #78 - Anthony Alfredo #26 - Kaz Grala #25 - Brett Moffitt #51 - Jeremy Clements #43 - Leland Honeyman #44 - Dylan Lupton #31 - Parker Retzalff #39 - Ryan Sieg #08 - Preston Pardus #6 - Brennan Poole #02 - Blaine Perkins #92 - Josh Williams #53 - Patrick Emerling #28 - Kyle Sieg #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #35 - Parker Chase #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #66 - Mason Maggio #4 - Garrett Smitley #1 - Sam Mayer #9 - Brandon Jones #07- Stefan Parsons

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Portland International Raceway for the Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday on FS1 and MRN.

