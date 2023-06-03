Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Portland International Raceway released, Sheldon Creed takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2023 23:58 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 - Qualifying
After Alsco Uniforms 300, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon. The Pacific Office Automation 147 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4:30 pm ET.

The 13th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.967 miles (3.166 km) permanent road course. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 75 laps, resulting in a 147-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for the Pacific Office Automation 147 on his official Twitter account.

Xfinity starting lineup for Portland: https://t.co/u5ckTBwf13

In Saturday’s Xfinity qualifying race (June 3), Richard Childress Racing driver Sheldon Creed won his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series pole after posting a lap with a time of 74.111 and a speed of 95.694 mph.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer will share the front row with Creed after turning a lap of 95.398 mph.

Sheldon Creed claims the NASCAR Xfinity Series POLE at Portland International Raceway! https://t.co/BZfz0rV5l6

They will be followed by Josh Berry, John Hunter Nemechek, and Justin Allgaier rounding out the top five. Jordan Taylor, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Myatt Snider, Daniel Hemric complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2023 NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity car grid at the Portland International Raceway:

  1. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #00 - Cole Custer
  3. #8 - Josh Berry
  4. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #10 - Jordan Taylor
  7. #16 - Chandler Smith
  8. ##21 - Austin Hill
  9. #19 - Myatt Snider
  10. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  11. #24 - Connor Mosack
  12. #98 - Riley Herbst
  13. #27 - Jeb Burton
  14. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  15. #91 - Alex Labbe
  16. #18 - Sammy Smith
  17. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  18. #26 - Kaz Grala
  19. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  20. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  21. #43 - Leland Honeyman
  22. #44 - Dylan Lupton
  23. #31 - Parker Retzalff
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #08 - Preston Pardus
  26. #6 - Brennan Poole
  27. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  28. #92 - Josh Williams
  29. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  30. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  31. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  32. #35 - Parker Chase
  33. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  34. #66 - Mason Maggio
  35. #4 - Garrett Smitley
  36. #1 - Sam Mayer
  37. #9 - Brandon Jones
  38. #07- Stefan Parsons

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Portland International Raceway for the Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday on FS1 and MRN.

