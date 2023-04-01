NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Richmond Raceway released, Justin Allgaier takes pole

After an action-packed Pit Boss 250, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series arrives at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (April 1). The ToyotaCare 250 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 1:00 pm ET.

The seventh race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on a 0.75-mile, D-shaped asphalt short track. The 37 drivers will compete over 250 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for ToyotaCare 250 on his official Twitter account.

In Saturday’s washed-out Xfinity qualifying race, JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier claimed his seventh career Xfinity Series pole and will be joined by rookie Sammy Smith.

The lineup was determined by the NASCAR series rulebook’s qualifying metric. This means that Allgaier will start on pole because of his past performances at Richmond Raceway.

He will be followed by Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, and Daniel Hemric rounding out the top five.

Sheldon Creed, Josh Berry, Chandler Smith, Brandon Jones, and John H. Nemechek complete the top 10.

2023 NASCAR ToyotaCare 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at Richmond Raceway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier #18 - Sammy Smith #1 - Sam Mayer #98 - Riley Herbst #11 - Daniel Hemric #2 - Sheldon Creed #8 - Josh Berry #16 - Chandler Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #20 - John H. Nemechek #10 - Derek Kraus #51 - Jeremy Clements #78 - Anthony Alfredo #31 - Parker Retzlaff #19 - Joe Graf Jr #27 - Jeb Burton #39 - Ryan Sieg #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Connor Mosack #48 - Parker Kligerman #26 - Kaz Grala #00 - Cole Custer #43 - Ryan Ellis #25 - Brett Moffitt #28 - Kyle Sieg #92 - Josh Williams #02 - Blaine Perkins #45 - Leland Honeyman #38 - Chris Hacker #6 - Brennan Poole #08 - Gray Gaulding #91 - Alex Labbe #53 - Patrick Emerling #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #35 - Joey Gase #07 - Stefan Parsons #4 - Garrett Smithley #66 - Mason Maggio

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway for ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday and can be enjoyed on FS1 and MRN.

