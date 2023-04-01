Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Richmond Raceway released, Justin Allgaier takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 01, 2023 20:18 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 - Practice
After an action-packed Pit Boss 250, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series arrives at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (April 1). The ToyotaCare 250 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 1:00 pm ET.

The seventh race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on a 0.75-mile, D-shaped asphalt short track. The 37 drivers will compete over 250 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for ToyotaCare 250 on his official Twitter account.

Xfinity lineup for today. Green flag scheduled for 1:15p ET on FS1. ⁦@NASCARONFOXhttps://t.co/EFldLNX4Bj

In Saturday’s washed-out Xfinity qualifying race, JR Motorsports' Justin Allgaier claimed his seventh career Xfinity Series pole and will be joined by rookie Sammy Smith.

The lineup was determined by the NASCAR series rulebook’s qualifying metric. This means that Allgaier will start on pole because of his past performances at Richmond Raceway.

He will be followed by Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, and Daniel Hemric rounding out the top five.

Sheldon Creed, Josh Berry, Chandler Smith, Brandon Jones, and John H. Nemechek complete the top 10.

2023 NASCAR ToyotaCare 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #18 - Sammy Smith
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #98 - Riley Herbst
  5. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  6. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #8 - Josh Berry
  8. #16 - Chandler Smith
  9. #9 - Brandon Jones
  10. #20 - John H. Nemechek
  11. #10 - Derek Kraus
  12. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  13. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  14. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  15. #19 - Joe Graf Jr
  16. #27 - Jeb Burton
  17. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  21. #26 - Kaz Grala
  22. #00 - Cole Custer
  23. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  24. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  25. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  26. #92 - Josh Williams
  27. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  28. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  29. #38 - Chris Hacker
  30. #6 - Brennan Poole
  31. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  32. #91 - Alex Labbe
  33. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  34. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  35. #35 - Joey Gase
  36. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  37. #4 - Garrett Smithley
  38. #66 - Mason Maggio

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway for ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday and can be enjoyed on FS1 and MRN.

