NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Road America released, AJ Allmendinger takes pole

After Pocono 225, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Road America 180 will be live on USA and MRN at 3 pm ET.

The 20th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 4.048-miles permanent road course. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 45 laps, resulting in a 182-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for Road America 180 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (July 28), Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger won his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 1:10.574 and a speed of 111.606 mph. It marked his 10th pole of his Xfinity career. Cole Custer will share the front row with Allmendinger after turning a lap of 111.352 mph.

How fast was that repave? AJ Allmendinger's 2023 pole was 3.744 seconds faster than 2022's pole run.

@XfinityRacing @AJDinger @KauligRacing @roadamerica pic.twitter.com/0BGgJv8mUy New Xfinity Series Road America track record!How fast was that repave? AJ Allmendinger's 2023 pole was 3.744 seconds faster than 2022's pole run.@XfinityRacing @AJDinger @KauligRacing @roadamerica #XfinitySeries

They will be followed by Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top five. Sage Karam, Connor Mosack, John Hunter Nemechek, Kaz Grala, and Sammy Smith complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2023 NASCAR Pocono 225 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the Road America:

#10 - AJ Allmendinger #00 - Cole Custer #7 - Justin Allgaier #98 - Riley Herbst #1 - Sam Mayer #24 - Sage Karam #19 - Connor Mosack #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #26 - Kaz Grala #18 - Sammy Smith #91 - Josh Bilicki #2 - Sheldon Creed #8 - Josh Berry #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Brett Moffitt #16 - Chandler Smith #48 - Parker Kligerman #92 - Josh Williams #27 - Jeb Burton #31 - Parker Retzlaff #44 - Brad Perez #45 - Leland Honeyman #78 - Anthony Alfredo #07 - Katherine Legge #02 - Blaine Perkins #6 - Brennan Poole #28 - Kyle Sieg #35 - Stanton Barrett #53 - Patrick Emerling #66 - Dexter Stacey #51 - Jeremy Clements #11 - Daniel Hemric #9 - Brandon Jones #39 - Ryan Sieg #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #43 - Ryan Ellis #08 - Alex Labbe #4 - Kyle Weatherman

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Road America for Pocono 225 on Saturday on USA and MRN.