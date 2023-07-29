NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Road America released, AJ Allmendinger takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 29, 2023 18:11 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 - Qualifying

After Pocono 225, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will continue at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Road America 180 will be live on USA and MRN at 3 pm ET.

The 20th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 4.048-miles permanent road course. A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 45 laps, resulting in a 182-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the starting line-up for Road America 180 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race (July 28), Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger won his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 1:10.574 and a speed of 111.606 mph. It marked his 10th pole of his Xfinity career. Cole Custer will share the front row with Allmendinger after turning a lap of 111.352 mph.

They will be followed by Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top five. Sage Karam, Connor Mosack, John Hunter Nemechek, Kaz Grala, and Sammy Smith complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2023 NASCAR Pocono 225 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series car grid at the Road America:

  1. #10 - AJ Allmendinger
  2. #00 - Cole Custer
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #98 - Riley Herbst
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #24 - Sage Karam
  7. #19 - Connor Mosack
  8. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  9. #26 - Kaz Grala
  10. #18 - Sammy Smith
  11. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  12. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  13. #8 - Josh Berry
  14. #21 - Austin Hill
  15. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  16. #16 - Chandler Smith
  17. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  18. #92 - Josh Williams
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  21. #44 - Brad Perez
  22. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  23. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  24. #07 - Katherine Legge
  25. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  26. #6 - Brennan Poole
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #35 - Stanton Barrett
  29. #53 - Patrick Emerling
  30. #66 - Dexter Stacey
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  33. #9 - Brandon Jones
  34. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  35. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  36. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #08 - Alex Labbe
  38. #4 - Kyle Weatherman

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Road America for Pocono 225 on Saturday on USA and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...