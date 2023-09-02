NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 02, 2023 22:39 IST
After Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:30 pm ET. The 25th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.366-mile-long permanent tri-oval shaped racetrack.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 147 laps, resulting in a 200.8-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (September 2), Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek won his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 29.804 and a speed of 164.998 mph. It marked his third pole of his Xfinity career.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Denny Hamlin will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 164.948 mph. They will be followed by Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric, Josh Berry, Brandon Jones, Chandler Smith, and Austin Hill complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Dawson Cram, the driver of #44 Alpha Prime Racing failed to qualify for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Darlington Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series drivers at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  2. #19 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #00 - Cole Custer
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  7. #8 - Josh Berry
  8. #9 - Brandon Jones
  9. #21 - Austin Hill
  10. #16 - Chandler Smith
  11. #18 - Sammy Smith
  12. #17 - Kyle Larson
  13. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  14. #10 - Kyle Busch
  15. #98 - Riley Herbst
  16. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #24 - Corey Heim
  18. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  19. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  20. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  21. #91 - Ross Chastain
  22. #45 - Rajah Caruth
  23. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  24. #27 - Jeb Burton
  25. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  26. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  27. #07 - Stefan Parsons
  28. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  29. #66 - Timmy Hill
  30. #26 - Kaz Grala
  31. #6 - Brennan Poole
  32. #53 - Matt Mills
  33. #08 - Chad Finchum
  34. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  35. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  36. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #92 - Josh Williams
  38. #35 - Patrick Emerling

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday (September 2) on USA Network and MRN.

