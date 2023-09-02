NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

After Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 3:30 pm ET. The 25th race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 1.366-mile-long permanent tri-oval shaped racetrack.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 147 laps, resulting in a 200.8-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (September 2), Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek won his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 29.804 and a speed of 164.998 mph. It marked his third pole of his Xfinity career.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Denny Hamlin will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 164.948 mph. They will be followed by Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric, Josh Berry, Brandon Jones, Chandler Smith, and Austin Hill complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Dawson Cram, the driver of #44 Alpha Prime Racing failed to qualify for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Darlington Raceway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series drivers at Darlington Raceway:

#20 - John Hunter Nemechek #19 - Denny Hamlin #7 - Justin Allgaier #00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #11 - Daniel Hemric #8 - Josh Berry #9 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #16 - Chandler Smith #18 - Sammy Smith #17 - Kyle Larson #48 - Parker Kligerman #10 - Kyle Busch #98 - Riley Herbst #2 - Sheldon Creed #24 - Corey Heim #25 - Brett Moffitt #31 - Parker Retzlaff #39 - Ryan Sieg #91 - Ross Chastain #45 - Rajah Caruth #78 - Anthony Alfredo #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #51 - Jeremy Clements #07 - Stefan Parsons #4 - Kyle Weatherman #66 - Timmy Hill #26 - Kaz Grala #6 - Brennan Poole #53 - Matt Mills #08 - Chad Finchum #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #02 - Blaine Perkins #43 - Ryan Ellis #92 - Josh Williams #35 - Patrick Emerling

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 on Saturday (September 2) on USA Network and MRN.