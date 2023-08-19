NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup for Watkins Glen International Raceway released, Ty Gibbs takes pole

After Pennzoil 150, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen will be live on USA and NBC Sports at 3:30 pm ET. The 23rd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 2.45-mile-long road course.

A total of 36 Xfinity drivers will compete over 82 laps, resulting in a 201.228-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (August 19), Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won his first pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 70.549 and a speed of 125.019 mph. It marked Gibbs’s eighth pole of his Xfinity career.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Alex Bowman will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 124.721 mph. They will be followed by Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric, Josh Berry, Kyle Busch, Sammy Smith, and Riley Herbst complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen are Patrick Emerling and Casey Carden.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen International

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series drivers at the Watkins Glen International:

  1. #19 - Ty Gibbs
  2. #17 - Alex Bowman
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #00 - Cole Custer
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  7. #8 - Josh Berry
  8. #10 - Kyle Busch
  9. #18 - Sammy Smith
  10. #98 - Riley Herbst
  11. #21 - Austin Hill
  12. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  13. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  14. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  15. #26 - Kaz Grala
  16. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  17. #91 - Ross Chastain
  18. #16 - Chandler Smith
  19. #24 - Connor Mosack
  20. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  21. #45 - Sage Karam
  22. #08 - Alex Labbe
  23. #44 - Stefan Parsons
  24. #9 - Brandon Jones
  25. #27 - Jeb Burton
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #07 - Josh Bilicki
  29. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  30. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  31. #96 - Max McLaughlin
  32. #6 - Brennan Poole
  33. #4 - Kyle Weatherman
  34. #92 - Josh Williams
  35. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  37. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  38. #35 - Stanton Barrett

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International for Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on Saturday (August 19) on USA and MRN.

