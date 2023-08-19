NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup for Watkins Glen International Raceway released, Ty Gibbs takes pole

After Pennzoil 150, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series shifted to Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen will be live on USA and NBC Sports at 3:30 pm ET. The 23rd race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on the 2.45-mile-long road course.

A total of 36 Xfinity drivers will compete over 82 laps, resulting in a 201.228-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

In Saturday’s Xfinity Series qualifying race (August 19), Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won his first pole of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after posting a lap with a time of 70.549 and a speed of 125.019 mph. It marked Gibbs’s eighth pole of his Xfinity career.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR Cup Series regular Alex Bowman will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 124.721 mph. They will be followed by Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric, Josh Berry, Kyle Busch, Sammy Smith, and Riley Herbst complete the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Expand Tweet

Two drivers who failed to qualify for the Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen are Patrick Emerling and Casey Carden.

2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Watkins Glen International

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity Series drivers at the Watkins Glen International:

#19 - Ty Gibbs #17 - Alex Bowman #7 - Justin Allgaier #00 - Cole Custer #1 - Sam Mayer #11 - Daniel Hemric #8 - Josh Berry #10 - Kyle Busch #18 - Sammy Smith #98 - Riley Herbst #21 - Austin Hill #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #2 - Sheldon Creed #48 - Parker Kligerman #26 - Kaz Grala #51 - Jeremy Clements #91 - Ross Chastain #16 - Chandler Smith #24 - Connor Mosack #25 - Brett Moffitt #45 - Sage Karam #08 - Alex Labbe #44 - Stefan Parsons #9 - Brandon Jones #27 - Jeb Burton #39 - Ryan Sieg #78 - Anthony Alfredo #07 - Josh Bilicki #31 - Parker Retzlaff #02 - Blaine Perkins #96 - Max McLaughlin #6 - Brennan Poole #4 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Williams #43 - Ryan Ellis #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #28 - Kyle Sieg #35 - Stanton Barrett

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Watkins Glen International for Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on Saturday (August 19) on USA and MRN.