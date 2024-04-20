NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Ag-Pro 300

After a thrilling Andy's Frozen Custard 300, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has moved to the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

Ag-Pro 300 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4 pm ET on Saturday, April 20. The ninth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.66-mile-long track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 113 laps in a 300.58-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Ag-Pro 300?

In Friday’s (April 19) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won his first pole of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 52.723 seconds and a speed of 181.629 mph. It’s the third consecutive pole at Talladega and the fifth career in the second-tier series for Hill.

His teammate and rookie, Jesse Love, will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 181.120 mph.

They will be followed by Parker Kligerman, Cole Custer, Sammy Smith, Ryan Truex, Chandler Smith, Riley Herbst, Josh Williams, and Sheldon Creed, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Talladega Superspeedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 Xfinity drivers of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#21 - Austin Hill #2 - Jesse Love #48 - Parker Kligerman #00 - Cole Custer #8 - Sammy Smith #20 - Ryan Truex #81 - Chandler Smith #98 - Riley Herbst #11 - Josh Williams #18 - Sheldon Creed #5 - Anthony Alfredo #07 - Patrick Emerling #19 - Taylor Gray #16 - AJ Allmendinger #1 - Sam Mayer #7 - Justin Allgaier #35 - Joey Gase #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #66 - David Starr #91 - Kyle Weatherman #31 - Parker Retzlaff #51 - Jeremy Clements #9 - Brandon Jones #39 - Ryan Sieg #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #44 - Brennan Poole #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #45 - Caesar Bacarella #4 - Dawson Cram #15 - Hailie Deegan #32 - Jordan Anderson #42 - Leland Honeyman #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #27 - Jeb Burton #92 - Josh Bilicki #43 - Ryan Ellis #14 - Mason Massey #6 - Garrett Smithley

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday at 4 pm ET.

