NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Ag-Pro 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying

After a thrilling Andy's Frozen Custard 300, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has moved to the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

Ag-Pro 300 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 4 pm ET on Saturday, April 20. The ninth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.66-mile-long track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 113 laps in a 300.58-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Ag-Pro 300?

In Friday’s (April 19) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won his first pole of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 52.723 seconds and a speed of 181.629 mph. It’s the third consecutive pole at Talladega and the fifth career in the second-tier series for Hill.

His teammate and rookie, Jesse Love, will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 181.120 mph.

They will be followed by Parker Kligerman, Cole Custer, Sammy Smith, Ryan Truex, Chandler Smith, Riley Herbst, Josh Williams, and Sheldon Creed, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Talladega Superspeedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 Xfinity drivers of the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #2 - Jesse Love
  3. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  4. #00 - Cole Custer
  5. #8 - Sammy Smith
  6. #20 - Ryan Truex
  7. #81 - Chandler Smith
  8. #98 - Riley Herbst
  9. #11 - Josh Williams
  10. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  11. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  12. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  13. #19 - Taylor Gray
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #1 - Sam Mayer
  16. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  17. #35 - Joey Gase
  18. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  19. #66 - David Starr
  20. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  21. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  22. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  23. #9 - Brandon Jones
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  26. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  29. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  30. #4 - Dawson Cram
  31. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  32. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  33. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  34. #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  35. #27 - Jeb Burton
  36. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  37. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  38. #14 - Mason Massey
  39. #6 - Garrett Smithley

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday at 4 pm ET.

