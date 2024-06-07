NASCAR Xfinity Series team President Tommy Joe Martins shares heartening story about Adam Alexander

Former NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins has recently penned a heartfelt appreciation post for veteran announcer, and host Adam Alexander. Alexander, who has been involved with FOX Sports since 2006, announces their NASCAR Xfinity Series coverage and hosts several shows like the NASCAR RACE HUB and FS1's NASCAR news.

The 50-year-old has been covering NASCAR Xfinity Series races since 2015. Last year, Alexander assumed the role of a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race announcer as well.

Tommy Joe Martins took a trip down memory lane as he shared an anecdote about an encounter with Alexander in 2009 when he made his first career NASCAR start. The current president and co-owner of Alpha Prime racing that that while his performance was not good, Adam Alexander wanted the viewers a chance to see him.

Recalling the day, Martins took to X and wrote:

"I’m sure I’ve posted it before but this is why AA is my guy. 2009. My first NASCAR start. I’d run ASA & late models at @RaceFairgrounds but I was a nobody. Qual P23, not “noteworthy." Said he wanted to give viewers a chance to meet me." Everyone matters. That’s@adam1alexander," he added.

Before transitioning into the FOX Sports booth, Alexander worked as a pit reporter for SPEED's coverage of the Xfinity Series, a job he did from 2006 to 2010, and for TNT's coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series (2010).

Adam Alexander might leave NASCAR after next week's race at Sonoma

Originally, The CW Network would have taken over NASCAR's Xfinity Series coverage from 2025 onwards. However, according to reports, the partnership between NASCAR and The CW is starting about five months earlier than expected.

The CW has not announced a booth yet which could mean that the Sonoma 250 could be the last Xfinity Series race on FOX as of now and also the last time the fans witnessed Adam Alexander announcing the Xfinity Series races play-by-play.

On that note, the official NASCAR Xfinity Series account compiled a post in honor of Adam Alexander.

"This is an @adam1alexander appreciation post. We're hoping this isn't your final race in the #XfinitySeries booth on Saturday, but in case it is, thank you for everything you've done to help grow the series where names are made."

Regarding the early headstart, Brian Herbst, NASCAR's Senior Vice President of media and productions, said, as reported by Forbes.

"We’re looking forward to having The CW get a head start as the home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the help of NBC Sports and continuing to deliver our fans thrilling on-track action."

The CW is expected to take over mid-September, starting with the Food City 300 which will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway on 20th September, Saturday. Radio updates for the 300-lap event can be heard on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.