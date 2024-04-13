NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Andy's Frozen Custard 300

After a thrilling Dude Wipes 250, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has moved to the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will be live on FS1 and PRN at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 13. The eighth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300?

In Friday’s (April 12) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love won his third pole of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 29.093 seconds and a speed of 185.612 mph.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 185.471 mph. It’s Custer's second straight front row start.

They will be followed by Taylor Gray, Chandler Smith, Riley Herbst, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Truex, AJ Allmendinger, Sammy Smith, and Sam Mayer, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 Xfinity drivers of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#2 - Jesse Love (R) #00 - Cole Custer #19 - Taylor Gray (i) #81 - Chandler Smith #98 - Riley Herbst #7 - Justin Allgaier #20 - Ryan Truex #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #8 - Sammy Smith #1 - Sam Mayer #9 - Brandon Jones #5 - Anthony Alfredo #21 - Austin Hill #39 - Ryan Sieg #18 - Sheldon Creed #48 - Parker Kligerman #26 - Corey Heim (i) #51 - Jeremy Clements #91 - Kyle Weatherman #15 - Hailie Deegan (R) #27 - Jeb Burton #11 - Josh Williams #28 - Kyle Sieg #10 - Daniel Dye (i) #44 - Brennan Poole #29 - Blaine Perkins #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #92 - Josh Bilicki #31 - Parker Retzlaff #07 - Patrick Emerling #42 - Leland Honeyman (R) #6 - Garrett Smithley #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #4 - Dawson Cram (R) #66 - Chad Finchum #43 - Ryan Ellis #35 - Joey Gase #14 - David Starr

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday (April 13) at 1:30 pm ET.

