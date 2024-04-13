  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Andy's Frozen Custard 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway Lineup 2024: Starting Order & Pole for Andy's Frozen Custard 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 13, 2024 08:17 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy
NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 - Qualifying

After a thrilling Dude Wipes 250, the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series has moved to the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will be live on FS1 and PRN at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 13. The eighth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile-long track.

A total of 38 Xfinity drivers will compete over 200 laps in a 300-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on the pole for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300?

In Friday’s (April 12) NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love won his third pole of the 2024 Xfinity Series season with a lap time of 29.093 seconds and a speed of 185.612 mph.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer will share the front row with him after turning in a lap of 185.471 mph. It’s Custer's second straight front row start.

They will be followed by Taylor Gray, Chandler Smith, Riley Herbst, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Truex, AJ Allmendinger, Sammy Smith, and Sam Mayer, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Texas Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 Xfinity drivers of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  2. #00 - Cole Custer
  3. #19 - Taylor Gray (i)
  4. #81 - Chandler Smith
  5. #98 - Riley Herbst
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #20 - Ryan Truex
  8. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #1 - Sam Mayer
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  13. #21 - Austin Hill
  14. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  15. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  16. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  17. #26 - Corey Heim (i)
  18. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  19. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  20. #15 - Hailie Deegan (R)
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #11 - Josh Williams
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #10 - Daniel Dye (i)
  25. #44 - Brennan Poole
  26. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  27. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  28. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  29. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  30. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  31. #42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  32. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  33. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  34. #4 - Dawson Cram (R)
  35. #66 - Chad Finchum
  36. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #35 - Joey Gase
  38. #14 - David Starr

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Texas Motor Speedway for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday (April 13) at 1:30 pm ET.

Poll : Will Jesse Love will Texas Xfinity race?

Yes

No

1 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?