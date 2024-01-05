NASCAR Xfinity team owner to run part-time Superspeedway schedule with Alpha Prime Racing in 2024

Part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and team owner Caesar Bacarella is set to continue his cameo appearances in the second-tier nationwide series during the 2024 racing season. Co-owner of Xfinity Series team Alpha Prime Racing along with fellow owner-operator Tommy Joe Martins, Bacarella is set to appear behind the wheel of his own machinery at superspeedway-style tracks.

The 50-year-old driver and team owner will be seen behind the wheel of the #45 Chevrolet Camaro this season, starting with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway next month. The #45 charter entry used to be a full-time car in previous seasons, however, it is set to go part-time as the season kicks off.

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season saw Caesar Bacarella make his appearance on track on three different occasions, adding to his total number of 29. Last year's event at Talladega Superspeedway saw the Florida native achieve his best result in the sport with a P6 finish. This also marked the first top-10 finish of his career.

Aside from the owner-operator behind the wheel, Alpha Prime Racing's #45 Chevrolet Camaro will also see other drivers in other events throughout the year in conjunction with Baracella's 4 superspeedway entries.

With Caesar Baracella's announcement as one of the drivers of the #45 entry, all three charters from Alpha Prime Racing will be seen on the track this year. Both #43 and #44 Chevrolet Camaros will run full-time schedules like last season. NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Ryan Ellis and Brennan Poole will be seen behind the wheel respectively.

Brennan Poole returns to full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing

Caesar Bacarella and Tommy Joe Martins-owned Alpha Prime Racing will be the landing ground for Brennan Poole come the 2024 NASCAR season. The 32-year-old driver will be seen racing behind the wheel of the #43 entry at APR.

Poole recently spoke on his full-time return and said via tobychristie.com:

“I’m grateful to Tommy [Joe Martins], for giving me another opportunity. And to have another shot to race full-time again I think it’s huge for me in my career at this point. I’m still scrapping to get back in there.”

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series season is due to kick off alongside the Cup Series next month at the famed Daytona International Speedway. As a support event to the iconic Daytona 500, the Xfinity Series will be racing at the tri-oval on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 5 pm ET.