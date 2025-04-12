NASCAR Xfinity team shuts down 'false rumors' after Bristol withdrawal

NASCAR Xfinity Series team Mike Harmon Racing withdrew from Saturday's SciAps 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The sudden dropout raised many eyebrows within the NASCAR community about what it could mean for the part-time team.

Ad

However, in the team statement sent out on Saturday, MHR made it known what their intentions were behind the move. The team vehemently denied that it was a sign they were shutting down soon, but rather that they opted not to race at Bristol in order to focus on the Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway next weekend as a "strategic" move. Their statement read:

"We want to set the record straight here at MHR. Any rumors suggesting that MHR is closing operations are baseless and false without any merit. We decided to withdraw from Bristol as a strategic move to allow us to focus on next week's race at Rockingham Speedway."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After clearing up any rumors regarding their status, MHR reassured the NASCAR community of their intentions as a team moving forward. MHR said they appreciate the support from fans and look forward to being back at the track next week, adding:

"At MHR we remain fully committed to our fans, sponsors, and the Xfinity Series. Our team and Mike Harmon are hard at work for our next race. We thank all of our fans for their unwavering support for our team. We can't wait to see you next week out on the track!"

Ad

MHR is a part-time Xfinity Series team owned by former driver Mike Harmon. The team fields the #74 car, which is being shared by Carson Ware and Dawson Cram. Both drivers have run two races apiece in 2025 as Ware fielded the #74 at Atlanta and Martinsville while Cram piloted the car at Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Rockingham Speedway hosts next Saturday's Xfinity Series race, the first time the facility has done so since 2004. The race will be the North Carolina Education Lottery 250, which will consist of 250 laps around the 1.0-mile track.

Ad

When is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol?

For the second time in 2025, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is going short track racing as the circuit will take on the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway. The green flag for Saturday's race is set to drop at 5 p.m. EST.

Named the SciAps 300, the race is scheduled for 300 laps and just over 159 miles. The race can be watched on The CW or listened to on the Performance Racing Network.

Saturday's race at Bristol is the ninth race of the 2025 season. Brandon Jones enters the event as the defending winner of the circuit after winning last Saturday at Darlington. Meanwhile, Austin Hill aims to go 2-for-2 on short tracks in the Xfinity Series in 2025 with a win already at Martinsville.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More