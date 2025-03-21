NASCAR young standout Corey Heim seen in ‘date night’ post with Taylor Reimer ahead of Homestead Truck race

Corey Heim will aim for two straight wins in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this weekend at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. In the leadup to the event, the driver of the #11 Tricon Garage Toyota was spotted out with former ARCA Menards Series driver Taylor Reimer on a "date night" via social media.

Reimer took to her Instagram story to post a picture from the outside of a wine and liquor place called Carbone. In the bottom right corner, she posed for a mirror selfie alongside Heim. Reimer penned a two-word caption that read:

"Date night 🥰🥰🥰"

Screenshot via Instagram @taylorreimerr

Heim won last weekend's Truck race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, notching the 13th win of his career. In three races, Heim already has two victories after winning the season-opening event at Daytona. Following the Las Vegas race, Heim thanked his team for another win, penning a caption that read:

Reimer, meanwhile, has made three starts in the ARCA Menards Series. The 25-year-old has finished top 10 in all three of them, including a best finish of third at Springfield last year. Reimer now competes in the NASCAR Regional Series Limited Late Models on a part-time basis, piloting the #25K driving the No. 25K Toyota for Lee Faulk Racing & Development.

One of Reimer's most recent posts came from the season-opening race of the late model series at Hickory Motor Speedway. She posted a video montage from the event and added a caption that read:

"Season opener this weekend at Hickory!"

Meanwhile, Heim is seeking his first championship in the Truck Series this season. The Georgia native has made the Championship 4 the past two seasons and won multiple races, but has failed to take home the title trophy. Aside from Trucks, Heim has made three starts in the Cup Series. Heim has five top 10s in the Xfinity Series.

Corey Heim to race in the Xfinity Series Homestead race with Sam Hunt Racing

Corey Heim will not only be aiming to win his third CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race of the 2025 season, but he'll also be pulling double duty. Heim will try his hand in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday when he straps into the #24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.

SHR recently made it known on Instagram that Heim would be behind the wheel for this weekend's race. The team posted an image of the driver's Columbia #24 paint scheme and penned a caption that read:

"Faster. Stronger. Hungrier. @corey.heim returns to the No. 24 GR Supra at Homestead sporting the @columbia1938 colors #HeimTime | #TeamToyota"

Heim began his NASCAR career in the ARCA Menards Series back in 2019. He won nine races in the series before moving up to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series full-time in 2023.

