“NASCOURT back at it again”: Fans react as NASCAR shares future plan in ongoing charter feud saga

Fans have reacted to NASCAR's plan to hand a new charter for the upcoming season to a team that is yet to be announced. The conflict with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports has caused the two teams' four charters to be defined as “non-issued”.

A charter system, similar to that of franchises of major sports, was implemented into NASCAR in 2016, giving charter owners guaranteed entry in every points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event along with associated revenue. Each charter represents one of the licensed teams assured of a berth in every race so it secures their investment and offers them a value beyond the physical assets of a team itself. Charters may be sold or leased under specified conditions and can be revoked as well.

NASCAR has told the court that it will issue a new charter to a team in 2026, with the identity of the team and owner redacted in the court filings. Significantly, the upcoming charter is not an identical charter that Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) sold to 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM). NASCAR puts the two charters that SHR sold to 23XI and FRM in the category of "inactive" charters, distinct from "non-issued". Bob Pockrass reported:

"NASCAR has informed the court that it plans to issue a charter to a team (whose name/owner is redacted from documents) in 2026. It says it is not one of the charters that SHR sold to 23XI/FRM. NASCAR considers those "inactive" charters while the four 23XI/FRM had as "non-issued"."

One fan said in the comments section:

"NASCOURT back at it again"

One penned, "They aren’t doing themselves any favors with the court. Instead of stating the in dispute charters will be locked away pending the trial and process, they are making all of this noise that they plan on taking them and giving them away and in different ways depending on their origin… They couldn’t help frame this better for plaintiffs showing both harm and a fluid, as fly by night internal process."

Meanwhile, one wrote, "Yeah, it’s probably the charter that was promised to Legacy Motor Club by Rick Ware Racing if that’s not it, where is the charter coming from. Did NASCAR just invent another one out of their magic hat?"

Another penned, "So 37 charters now?"

"This dispute is going to drive fans away from the sport I fear. You are going to have people that don’t like the way Jordan is being treated/handled and it’s going to leave a bad taste," opined another fan.

23XI Racing and FRM did not sign NASCAR's 2025 charter agreement, alleging the racing series of a violation of antitrust laws. Consequently, NASCAR asserted that the two teams had lost their claims on their charters and now are considered as specified non-issued, that is, taken out of the system until the case is resolved by the court.

NASCAR court filings revealed high demand to buy charters from 23XI Racing and FRM

NASCAR's recent court filings also revealed a strong demand from various parties interested in purchasing the charters currently associated with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM).

These teams, co-owned by prominent figures such as Michael Jordan and Bob Jenkins, have been engaged in a legal battle with NASCAR since October 2024 after refusing to sign new charter agreements for the 2025 season.

NASCAR stated that the sale of these charters would require a 30-day bidding process and emphasized that any new teams needing these charters must be prepared by October 1, 2025, to compete in the 2026 season. Bob Pockrass reported on X:

"NASCAR, in filing, says others want to buy 23XI/FRM charters. -Requests have come from existing teams, other racing teams and others -To do so requires a 30-day bidding process -That needs to start now b/c any new teams likely need to get started by Oct. 1 prepping for 2026."

"NASCAR, in filing, says 23XI/FRM mischaracterize an internal NASCAR email from during charter negotiations that says NASCAR has all the leverage. NASCAR says it chose the path of collaboration with teams that shows they believe they didn't have all the leverage."

Following a federal appeals court decision that vacated the preliminary injunction allowing the teams to keep their charters, both 23XI and FRM have competed as open entries with guaranteed starting spots under adjusted rules.

