Natalie Decker clarifies absence from Talladega Xfinity race amid DGM No. 36 withdrawal reports

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker recently opened up about DGM Racing's decision to withdraw her entry from the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway, scheduled for Saturday, April 20.

Natalie Decker was included in the initial 40 car entry list for the Xfinity race at Talladega, slated to drive the #36 Chevy for DGM Racing. However, her sponsor for the event was not mentioned on the entry list.

Decker has now disclosed the reason behind the team's sudden withdrawal from the event, stating that NASCAR hadn't approved the primary sponsor for her #36 Chevy. She elaborated that she was on the entry list because approval was pending.

Trending

The 26-year-old further stated that the team was aware she couldn't participate in the race this weekend before the preliminary entry list was released, but an oversight led to her name being included on the list. Decker's statement on X (formerly Twitter) regarding her Talladega outing read:

"I was on the entry list for Talladega in the 36 with DGM Racing because we had a sponsor pending approval from NASCAR. The plan was to go racing in Talladega but the sponsor was not approved that is why I am not racing this weekend.

"We knew this information a few days before the entry list was released but mistakes happen and my name was accidentally still on there.

"I’m sad I can’t be racing this weekend but I’m excited to announce some things very soon!"

Expand Tweet

Natalie Decker entered the Xfinity season opener at Daytona this season, where she became the first female driver to lead a lap in the series since Danica Patrick achieved the same in 2013. She was classified 18th, marking her best finish in the Xfinity series.

Natalie Decker elaborates on her struggles to reach NASCAR's National series

The 26-year-old Eagle River, Wisconsin native recently opened up about the common perceptions against women who enter motorsports. Decker explained that she remains unfazed by trolls who claim that she made it to NASCAR only for her looks, elaborating that she earned her spot on the grid, just like any other driver.

In a recent conversation with former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, Natalie Decker said:

"My looks are always talked about a lot. 'Oh she's only in there cause she's pretty' or 'She only has that ride because she's a girl.' It doesn't matter what career you're in I've talked to many successful women in many different career paths and all women get that... I've worked my butt off to get to where I am today and so has every other driver."

Expand Tweet

Natalie Decker has entered 32 races in the NASCAR Truck Series with a fifth-place best finish at Daytona in 2020. She has entered 11 Xfinity Series races, recording her best finish in this year's season opener at Daytona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback