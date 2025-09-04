Natalie Decker gushes over her newborn baby with latest snap on IG

Natalie Decker, the NASCAR driver, recently shared a picture of her newborn baby on Instagram. She gave birth to Levi Lemke on February 5.

Decker is a part-time American racing driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series who is currently racing with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports as a driver at DGM Racing. She has an eclectic racing history, which includes karting championships, ARCA races and involvement in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. Throughout the years, Decker has competed in a number of NASCAR and ARCA series events and has exhibited resiliency and competence despite certain setbacks, medical and sponsor-related.

She shared a few glimpses of Levi on X:

Screenshot via Instagram. Source: nataliedecker

She posted another story:

Screenshot via Instagram. Source: nataliedecker

Over the past few years, Natalie Decker switched to part-time NASCAR racing to have more time with her family and assist her husband in his racing career without losing interest in racing with their Super Late Model team in Wisconsin.

In February 2025, Decker had her first child, and she has managed to juggle child raising and her sporting activities and media presence, such as a cameo voice role in an animated Netflix series. This has enabled her to stay in the motorsports scene as she is adopting new roles outside the cockpit.

Natalie Decker pens a heartfelt note on her NASCAR return after childbirth

Natalie Decker made her return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on August 22, 2025, six months after giving birth to her son Levi. She drove the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports at the Daytona International Speedway, finishing 22nd. Decker expressed a mix of excitement, nervousness and gratitude for the opportunity to race again after such a significant life event, thanking everyone who supported her motherhood journey and comeback to the track.

"DAYTONA first race back since having my son 6 months ago & over a year since I have been in the seat. I was excited, nervous and thankful for the opportunity. Thank you everyone who made this possible & all who supported my motherhood journey coming back to the track as a driver," Natalie Decker wrote on X.

Decker's return places her among a small group of women who have raced in NASCAR's top series after becoming mothers, joining names like Shawna Robinson and Jessica Friesen. She shared that raising her family involved a commitment to bring her son Levi to the racetrack to experience the racing life firsthand, reflecting the intertwining of her personal and professional worlds. This race marked her 13th career Xfinity start and her second-best finish since a career-best 18th place at the Daytona season-opening race in 2024.

Before her break to focus on motherhood, Decker had built a notable racing career, especially in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where she secured the best finish by a woman with a fifth-place run at Daytona in 2020.

