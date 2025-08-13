Natalie Decker joins rare list of NASCAR drivers ahead of return to racing after childbirth

Natalie Decker will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series later this month, making her one of the first women in history to race after childbirth. The 28-year-old will drive the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet in the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.This will be the first time Decker will compete after giving birth to her son, Levi, on February 5, 2025. Her husband, Derek Lemke, is also a part-time Truck Series driver for Reaume Brothers Racing, and they were married in 2023.DGM Racing confirmed her return in a post on X, writing:&quot;The Daytona Double! @Wawa returns to the No. 91 and 92 with @joshbilicki and @NatalieRacing! The #Wawa250 will mark Natalie's return to racing, making history as one of the first women to race in #NASCAR after giving birth 🤰🏼&quot;If she qualifies for the field, Natalie Decker will join a very short list of women who have raced in NASCAR's national series after becoming mothers, which includes Sara Christian, Shawna Robinson and Jessica Friesen.Decker will be back in the same No. 92 Chevrolet she last drove at the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2024, where she finished 29th. Her best Xfinity Series result - 18th place - also came with DGM Racing, at Daytona in the summer of 2024, when she led seven laps before settling in the mid-pack.Decker will be joined by Josh Bilicki, who will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet for DGM Racing. She has made 12 career starts in the Xfinity Series and 33 starts in the Truck Series. Her fifth-place finish in the 2020 Truck Series opener at Daytona made her the highest-finishing female driver in series history.On August 22 at the Daytona International Speedway, the Wawa 250 is scheduled for a 7:30 PM ET start and will be completed over 100 laps.Natalie Decker's emotional journey from NICU heartbreak to Daytona returnNatalie Decker before the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville. Source: GettyEarlier this year, Natalie Decker opened up about her son’s birth, calling February 5, 2025, &quot;the best day of my life and also the worst day of my life.&quot; She described the delivery as beautiful but said the moment quickly turned to anguish when her newborn was rushed to the NICU, minutes after birth.Decker took to Instagram to share the news of her comeback directly with fans. She reshared a behind-the-scenes clip from her Fox &amp; Friends interview, filmed alongside her No. 92 red-and-white Chevrolet, with her son:&quot;@NatalieDecker is making history as first mom to return to racing&quot;BTS shot of Natalie Decker in the Fox and Friends interview. Source: @nataliedecker via InstagramNow, Natalie Decker has two weeks to prepare for a race that carries both personal and historical significance.