Natalie Decker styles a pink swimsuit as she shares a kiss with husband Derek Lemke on the couple’s boating excursions

Natalie Decker recently shared a post in a pink swimsuit on a boating excursion in her hometown of Eagle River, Wisconsin. She was seen sharing a kiss with her husband.

Natalie is married to Derek Lemke, a fellow racer and motorsports professional, and they just had a child, a new chapter in their lives.

She rocked a pink swimsuit as she celebrated a day out with her husband, Derek Lemke.

"morning ski run," she captioned her post.

Natalie Decker Lemke is a popular American NASCAR driver, born on June 25, 1997, in Eagle River, Wisconsin. She has driven part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in Chevrolet Camaros for DGM Racing and is widely regarded for paving the way as one of a few female drivers in an industry dominated by men.

In February, Decker shared a heartfelt post on social media reflecting on becoming a mother, including both the joy of the occasion and the pain of witnessing her newborn fight for survival.

"February 5th 2025 was the best day of my life and also the worst day of my life. Giving birth was so beautiful but having your baby taken away from you minutes after to get rushed to the NICU was the most painful thing I have ever experienced. It was the longest 3 days of my life watching my little boy fight to get stronger in the NICU. Our Family of 3 are healthy and have been home now for 3 days, God is so good!! We are blessed with the best gift and I couldn’t be in a happier place."

Decker has been racing since she was a kid and started out in karting, then moved on to different regional and national series, progressing to the ARCA Midwest Tour and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Notably, Decker made history with a number of records in a male-dominated sport, including her finish of 5th, the highest by a female driver in Truck Series history at Daytona in 2020.

Natalie Decker gives a heartfelt look into life as a first-time mom with a newborn routine

Natalie Decker recently shared a heartfelt glimpse into her life as a first-time mother, posting about her Saturday night routine with her newborn son. She described cozy moments cuddling on the couch while her husband, fellow NASCAR driver Derek Lemke, made them a glass of wine and they watched the Xfinity race together, cheering on their team, DGM Racing.

Decker expressed her enjoyment of the newborn phase but also looks forward to returning to the racetrack later this season after competing last in May 2024 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"I'm a new first-time mommy and this is our Saturday night routine. Cuddles on the couch while Dad makes us a glass of wine is a necessity. Also, we're watching the XFINITY race and cheering on DGM Racing. Hopefully, soon our Saturday nights are spent at the racetrack and not at home. But right now, I'm really enjoying this newborn phase so much," Natalie Decker shared on Instagram.

She remains active in sharing her journey with fans, inspiring many by showing resilience both on and off the track.

