Nathan Byrd shares his emotions after securing a “bigger” NASCAR deal with Young's Motorsports

On January 27, 2025, NASCAR team Young's Motorsports announced their part-time drivers for the 2025 Truck Series season, and Nathan Byrd secured his spot on the roster. Later in a team release, Byrd expressed his emotions about landing a big opportunity for the next season.

The 25-year-old NASCAR driver joined forces with Young's Motorsports in the last season. He ran three races for the team in the final events of the 2024 Truck Series season. Bryd will take command of the #2 Chevy truck for 15 races, including the first nine races of the next season. Reflecting upon the big opportunity to prove himself, the Arizonian stated:

“Getting the opportunity to run a much bigger NASCAR Truck schedule in 2025 with Young’s Motorsports is a true blessing.” (via YoungsMotorsports.com)

He added:

“They’re a great team of hard-working men and women, and I’m confident that as I get more comfortable and experienced in the truck, we can make significant progress together. None of this is possible without the hard work and dedication of many. I’m looking forward to Daytona in a couple of weeks.”

The NASCAR rookie is scheduled to compete at the season's opener race at the Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2025. He will drive the #2 Chevy truck through the Kansas Speedway race in May before returning to the track at Nashville Superspeedway.

Young's Motorsports signed Anthony Alfredo for the 2025 Xfinity Series venture

Earlier this month, Young's Motorsports inked a deal with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo for the 2025 season. Alfredo will pilot the #42 Chevy Camaro as a full-time driver in the next season.

The team made their Xfinity Series debut with Leland Honeyman in the 2024 season. He secured a top-five position at Talladega Superspeedway and a top-ten finish at the Daytona International Speedway last year.

The team ended their contract with Honeyman, and he transitioned to Cope Family Racing in a part-time effort for the 2025 season. To fill his spot, they signed Anthony Alfredo and expressed their optimism about him joining the team and stated:

“This is huge for us. Anthony is a wheelman. The Xfinity Series competition is stout, he absolutely has what it takes to win in this field. I am pumped we get to keep growing our Xfinity program with him this season.” (via Frontstretch.com)

Previously, Alfredo drove the #5 Chevy for Our Motorsports in the last season and secured two top-five and seven top-ten finishes and Kris Wright is set to drive the #5 Chevy, for the next season making his return to the series after a hiatus of three years.

Dude Wipes will sponsor Anthony Alfredo's #42 Chevy in the next season with Andrew Abbott back as his crew chief. Additionally, the NASCAR driver will also compete in the Cup Series inaugural race, the Daytona 500, for Beard Motorsports.

