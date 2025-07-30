  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • NBC makes its position crystal clear regarding the championship format: “We’ll let NASCAR sort out their vision”

NBC makes its position crystal clear regarding the championship format: “We’ll let NASCAR sort out their vision”

By Dipti Sood
Published Jul 30, 2025 04:22 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Aric Almirola (20) leads Chandler Smith (81) into turn four during the National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway- Source: Imagn

NBC has made it clear where it stands on the debate around the NASCAR playoff format. In a short statement posted on social media, NBC Sports Vice President of NASCAR Production, Jeff Behnke, responded to a question about the network’s role and opinion on NASCAR’s championship structure.

Ad

The comment came in a post shared by Adam Stern on X. The post featured a caption quoting Behnke’s view on the issue,

“We’ll let NASCAR sort out their vision, and we will produce those playoff races to the best of our ability.”
Ad
Trending

NASCAR introduced its playoff format in 2004 to bring more excitement to the final stretch of the season. The current version, adopted in 2014, is modeled after a knockout-style tournament and plays out over the final 10 races of the season.

The NASCAR Cup Series season begins with a 26-race regular season that runs on a mix of short tracks, superspeedways, and road courses. Drivers earn points based on race finishes and stage results. At the end of these 26 races, 16 drivers qualify for the playoffs. Wins guarantee a playoff berth, but if fewer than 16 drivers win races, the remaining spots are filled based on total points.

Ad

Once the playoffs begin, drivers advance through four rounds: the Round of 16, Round of 12, Round of 8, and finally the Championship 4. After each round, four drivers are eliminated. The final race includes the top four, and whichever of those drivers finishes highest wins the championship. Points reset after each round, but playoff points — won through race wins, stage wins, and regular-season standings are re-added to each driver's total at the start of each round. This gives drivers with strong seasons an advantage.

Ad

Playoff drivers can still be eliminated even if they’re consistent — a poor finish or bad luck can change everything. A race win during a round gives a driver automatic advancement to the next round. That means one clutch victory can save a driver from elimination.

“Austin Hill loses all of his playoff points” – New NASCAR rule enforced for the first time

A new NASCAR regulation has just changed the playoff outlook for Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill. After intentionally wrecking Aric Almirola during the final laps of the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis, Hill has been handed a one-race suspension — but that’s not the most significant part of the penalty. Under a new rule introduced ahead of the 2025 season, Hill will now lose all his playoff points.

Ad

NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck broke the news on X, stating that Hill will start the playoffs with zero points, no matter how many he had previously earned or could earn in upcoming races. This includes the 21 playoff points he had already secured this season. Gluck stressed that this was the first time the rule had been enforced.

"Austin Hill loses all of his playoff points for the regular season, both present and future. He will start the playoffs with zero. This is the first time this has happened with NASCAR's new rule created in the preseason."
Ad

The wreck itself was ruled intentional. The governing body found that Hill deliberately drove Almirola into the wall following an earlier on-track altercation. As a result, Hill was suspended for one race. Richard Childress Racing, Hill’s team, announced it would not appeal the decision. Instead, Austin Dillon will drive the No. 21 car in the upcoming race at Iowa Speedway.

Hill still remains playoff-eligible, but only after being granted a waiver due to the suspension. However, the reset in playoff points wipes out the advantage he had built through consistent performance, stage wins, and race wins.

Hill has three wins this season and was widely seen as one of the stronger contenders heading into the playoffs. The 21 playoff points he had collected would have provided a cushion during the early rounds. With those gone, he now starts the postseason on equal footing with the lowest-ranked playoff drivers.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications