NBC and USA Network to take up NASCAR broadcast for rest of 2022 season

The broadcasting rights for the second half of the 2022 NASCAR season have been taken over by NBC and USA Network from FOX Sports. NBC Sports will be presenting a total of 39 races, 20 Cup Series and 19 Xfinity Series, across NBC and USA Network.

The Cup Series coverage on NBC begins with this weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 26, 2022. While USA Network debuts as NBC Sports’ cable home of the championship with more than 25 Cup and Xfinity races.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Keith Hill, Penguin Hunter @KeithGHill



Nashville is not a new track, so why separate? Because of the week off? @bobpockrass I've started to find it confusing when practice and qualifying are a single session and when they're separate.Nashville is not a new track, so why separate? Because of the week off? @bobpockrass I've started to find it confusing when practice and qualifying are a single session and when they're separate. Nashville is not a new track, so why separate? Because of the week off? With it being the first NBC/USA network weekend, Cup/Xfinity having practice as part of it. Helps promote the shift in coverage to those networks (and probably not bad for NBC folks to get an extra telecast in before a race). twitter.com/KeithGHill/sta… With it being the first NBC/USA network weekend, Cup/Xfinity having practice as part of it. Helps promote the shift in coverage to those networks (and probably not bad for NBC folks to get an extra telecast in before a race). twitter.com/KeithGHill/sta…

Meanwhile, NBC Sports has announced its commentary team for coverage for the rest of the season. The team will feature NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., 'The Mayor' of the sport Jeff Burton, Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte, Rick Allen, Kyle Petty, Dale Jarrett, and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty, who will anchor studio coverage for the remaining 39 races.

Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Dave Burns, Parker Kligerman, Dillon Welch, and Kim Coon will join the team as pit road reporters for pre- and post-race.

NASCAR American MotorMouths broadcasts from 6-7 p.m. ET on Mondays and Wednesdays on the Peacock app.

NBC/USA Network NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the rest of the season

June 26: Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET on NBC)

July 3: Road America (3 p.m. ET on USA)

July 10: Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA)

July 17: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA)

July 24: Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET on USA)

July 31: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

August 7: Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA)

August 14: Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET on USA)

August 21: Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on USA)

August 27: Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC)

Playoffs’ Round of 16

September 4: Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on USA)

September 11: Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA)

September 17: Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on USA)

Round of 12

September 25: Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA)

October 2: Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC)

October 9: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET on NBC)

Round of 8

October 16: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

October 23: Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

October 30: Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC)

Championship 4

November 6: Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far