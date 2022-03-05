“Neat to see” - Kyle Larson analyzing early driver parity in the NASCAR Cup Series

During last weekend’s WISE Power 400, reigning champion Kyle Larson won his 11th points race in 39 starts since joining the Hendrick Motorsports team.

The 29-year-old winning a race on a road course is no longer a hot topic, it’s starting to become the norm.

NASCAR officials assured the Next Gen cars would help the playing field when the 2022 season began.

No, Spire Motorsports is not going to become Hendrick Motorsports overnight, but new technology appears to be giving more teams the opportunity to take the lead lap.

All mid-tier drivers like Tyler Reddick, Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez spent time in the lead at the Auto Club Speedway.

Speaking to CBS Sports about analyzing early driver parity, Larson said:

“You had some more players or some different players, I guess, than you would have had in the past (up front), that part of it’s neat to see.”

In the first two Cup Series races, beginning with the Daytona 500 followed by the Wise Power 400, 19 different drivers achieved top-10 finishes. Since 1973, it was the first time when several drivers have achieved that mark.

Kyle Larson and Joey Logano, both regulars in the top-10, will have to face new competition this season.

Kyle Larson is the favorite to defend his Pennzoil 400 title at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series season moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend for the Pennzoil 400. It follows an action-packed race in Fontana.

Last weekend’s WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson will be one of the strongest drivers in Sunday’s event, judging by his performance in the first two 2022 races. Larson started his dominant 2021 season with a Pennzoil 400 win and will be looking to defend his title.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who won 10 races in the 2021 Cup Series, is the favorite at 4-1 odds for Sunday’s event.

The 29-year-old would like to continue the winning momentum at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Pennzoil 400. The event is scheduled to commence on Sunday, March 6, at 3:30 pm EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson