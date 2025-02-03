“Need your help”: Greg Biffle’s wife Cristina urges to raise funds for NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation’s ‘Over the Edge Charlotte’ event 

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle's wife Cristina asked her followers on social media for help to raise funds for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation’s "Over the Edge Charlotte" event.

Greg and Cristina married in January 2023 and have a son, Ryder Jack, who was born in 2020. In a recent post, Cristina talked about the goal to raise even more money than last year. The 6th annual fundraising event will take place on May 8 and those who will raise a minimum of $1,000 will get to go Over The Edge.

"Y'all, it's that time of year again, and I'm so excited!" Cristina wrote. "Last year, we raised so much in a little over a week. I'm wanting to crush that goal this year and need your help. In May, we’ll be going Over the Edge again in Uptown Charlotte, raising money to help benefit the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation."

The "Over the Edge Charlotte" event's proceeds will help kids with cancer through The NASCAR Foundation's Speediatrics Children’s Fund. It will also give local students scholarships to join NASCAR Hall of Fame STEM education workshops.

"There’s lights everywhere" - Greg Biffle shares possible reasons for DC crash

Greg Biffle, who retired from full-time racing in 2016, had a successful NASCAR career with 19 wins and two championships. He briefly returned to racing in 2022 but has not raced since due to contract issues.

The 55-year-old made headlines for helping people during Hurricane Helene last year when he used his helicopter to rescue people and deliver supplies. He also received the Myers Brothers Award for his efforts at the 2024 NASCAR awards ceremony.

In a recent video, Biffle shared his views on what might have happened with the U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into an American Airlines plane near Washington, D.C. on January 30.

"They may not have seen each other. Obviously, they didn't see each other, but some of the reasons why they didn’t see each other is basically the direction of the route, and there's a lot going on. There’s lights everywhere, there’s other aircraft in the air, they're talking to controllers, they may have things going on in the cockpit that are occupying," Biffle said (4:02 onwards).

Biffle further mentioned that air traffic control and turbulence might have played a role in the crash.

The crash, which happened over the Potomac River, killed all 67 people onboard, including 3 soldiers on the helicopter. It was followed by another deadly crash in Philadelphia last week.

