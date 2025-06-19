‘Nervous traveler’ Joey Logano opens up on cautious Mexico trip that saved him from getting sick: “I did the right thing”

Three-time and defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently opened up about his experience this past weekend in Mexico City. The driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford opened up about being a self-proclaimed "nervous" traveler and how that ultimately benefited him when in Mexico City.
On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the Connecticut native explained how he's a "nervous" traveler. Whether it's losing his passport or worse, the Team Penske star doesn't often leave the country because of his nerves. Oftentimes, Logano fears the worst when traveling.
"I'm like the nervous traveler, if I'm being honest. Like, I don't leave the country very often, so when I do, I'm like nervous I'm going to lose my passport, I'm nervous I'm going to get sick, I'm nervous I'm going to get kidnapped. Like, I'm thinking of all the worst possible scenarios in the world," Joey Logano said.
Despite that, Logano said this year's trip to Mexico City was "fine" as he felt assured by NASCAR's decision to race there that the area was safe. Logano said he tried out multiple restaurants but, for the most part, kept to himself. The 35-year-old believes that benefited him in the end, as he noted a number of drivers were feeling under the weather before the start of Sunday's race.
"All I know is there was like five drivers on race day that were not feeling so hot, and I was like, 'I did the right thing,'" Logano said. (0:35 onwards)
Logano finished 21st in Sunday's inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City. He has one victory in the 2025 campaign that came at the Texas Motor Speedway. After 16 races, Logano sits ninth in the Cup points standings with a pair of top-five finishes.
