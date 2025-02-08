“Never gonna turn down a Cup opportunity”: Corey Heim makes his feelings crystal clear about a shot at the top with 23XI Racing 

Corey Heim has commented on his potential as a Cup Series driver. He discussed the possibility of racing for Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing.

Heim, born on July 5, 2002, is a rising star in NASCAR, quickly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. At just 22-years-old, the Marietta, Georgia native is making waves in the Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 11 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage. His talent extends beyond the Truck Series, serving as a reserve driver for prominent Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Legacy Motor Club.

Heim's career trajectory showcases a rapid ascent through the ranks. From starting in quarter midgets at age five, he honed his skills in Legends cars and super late models, claiming championships in the Young Lions division (2016), and Thursday Thunder Pro division (2017) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His ARCA Menards Series debut in 2019 yielded eight impressive victories, paving the way for his transition to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2022. Despite a part-time schedule, Heim secured the coveted Rookie of the Year title, signaling his potential for future success.

Trending

In an interview with Bob Pockrass, Heim spoke about his plans to race in the Cup Series this year.

"Just taking a one week at a time, [I'm] never going to turn down a Cup opportunity at the end of the day. I got some last year that were for a reserve driver and then one that was planned kind of mid-season. But if you asked me a year ago, I would say, I have no idea. And that's kind of where I'm at right now as well. So I guess at the end of the day, you never really know, but you know, once again, I'd never turn down the opportunity, it'd be great to get some more laps in the Cup car," Corey Heim said.

Expand Tweet

The 2023 season marked a turning point, with Heim clinching the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular season championship. As a Toyota Racing Development driver, he also gains valuable experience competing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing. April 2024 saw his highly anticipated Cup Series debut, filling in for an injured Erik Jones and demonstrating his readiness for NASCAR's highest level.

Corey Heim ended 23XI speculation, signed for third full-time season with Tricon in 2025

Corey Heim officially signed an extension with TRICON Garage in November 2024, committing to a third full-time season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025.

This announcement put an end to speculation that Heim might be moving up to the Cup Series, potentially driving in the third entry for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan.

While Corey Heim was considered a possible candidate, Riley Herbst was eventually signed by 23XI Racing and will be driving the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE in the 2025 Cup Series season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback