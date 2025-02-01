“Never in a million years”: Chase Briscoe reminisces 11-year journey leading to Joe Gibbs Racing with a heartfelt note

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Chase Briscoe took to social media on Saturday to share a Facebook memory that was crucial to his racing career. The driver of the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota left his home state of Indiana 11 years ago to pursue a career in NASCAR.

Back on Feb. 1, 2014, Briscoe penned a message on Facebook making it known that he was leaving Indiana to move to Charlotte, North Carolina, where most of NASCAR's race shops are based. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver explained that if he wanted to reach NASCAR's top level, he had to be around the Charlotte area and be surrounded by the teams in hopes of getting an opportunity.

Fast forward 11 years later, and Briscoe is gearing up for his fifth full-time Cup Series season and his first with JGR. He shared a screenshot of the old Facebook post on X (formerly Twitter) and penned a message that read:

"11 years ago today, kinda fitting that the new @NASCAR season starts today. Never in a million years did I think when I moved down that day that 11 years later I’d be starting my 5th cup season and driving for @JoeGibbsRacing"

The Busch Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday night will be Briscoe's debut race behind the wheel of the #19. Previously, he spent four seasons behind the wheel of the #14 SHR Ford. Briscoe has two career victories in the Cup Series, with the first coming at Phoenix in 2022 and the second coming at Darlington last season. He's made two playoff appearances and had a career-best points finish of ninth in 2022.

Prior to the Cup Series, Briscoe found success in the Xfinity Series as he tallied 11 wins across three seasons. He registered nine wins in 2020 and qualified for the Championship 4 race, but failed to leave with the crown as he finished fourth in the standings.

Chase Briscoe revealed sneak peek of #19 car ahead of 2025 season

Chase Briscoe (14) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will mark a new era for Chase Briscoe's career as he takes over the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. In a recent Instagram post, Briscoe snapped photos of his new ride revealing the Bass Pro Shops look.

Briscoe's primary sponsor will be Bass Pro Shops, which was formally the sponsor for Martin Truex Jr., who piloted the #19 machine prior to retiring from full-time racing at the end of the 2024 season. Briscoe wrote a humorous caption via Instagram, writing:

"Got that new car smell…"

Chase Briscoe will be teammates alongside fellow JGR drivers Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs. Hamlin returns to the #11 car for his 20th season as Bell is back in the seat of the #20 car for a fifth season. Gibbs on the other hand will pilot the #54 car in his third season.

