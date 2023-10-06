“Never. Racing is the only thing I know”: Hailie Deegan adamant about chasing her NASCAR dream despite Truck Series struggles

In a groundbreaking announcement, it was announced on Thursday that Hailie Deegan, a prominent figure in the American stock car racing scene, has inked a multi-year deal with Xfinity Series powerhouse, AM Racing.

Come next season, Deegan will remain the lone female driver in the Xfinity Series, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Having spent three years in the Truck Series, Deegan was speculated to ascend the NASCAR ranks for quite some time. She maintains her status as the only full-time female driver across all three tiers of the sport.

Following the announcement, a video featuring NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass and Deegan emerged, shedding light on the 22-year-old's resolute determination.

When confronted with inquiries about potential wavering in her pursuit of a NASCAR career amid the struggles faced in the Truck Series, Deegan's response was unequivocal:

"Never. Racing is the only thing I know."

Hailie Deegan's journey through the racing world hasn't been without its share of challenges, a fact she acknowledges with unwavering resolve.

"I mean if it was easier everybody would do it. It's definitely not easy and not many girls are even a part of it," Deegan remarked.

She continued:

"It's definitely tough. For being a girl, it's got its pros and cons, but, just trying to take advantage of every opportunity that I get and make the best of it."

Hailie Deegan on self-motivation, future with AM Racing

The 22-year-old was proposed with the question about her drive, and what fuels her to consistently giving her best on the racetrack. According to Deegan herself, it's an intrinsic motivation and an unwavering work ethic.

"I think it's yourself. I think it's the self-motivation you have within you and that hard work aspect," she affirmed. "I wouldn't give this opportunity up for anything." Her enduring love for the sport and her resolute determination to succeed remain the linchpins of her unwavering pursuit.

With Hailie Deegan now set to be a part of the Xfinity Series, she was asked about her decision to join forces with AM Racing, and the driving force behind the move.

According to the 22-year-old herself, this agreement was guided by a shared vision of growth and mutual aspirations. She shared:

"Their vision of growth and what they were trying to accomplish, it kind of aligned exactly with what I was trying to do. And we both have the same mindset, same goals of what we wanted to accomplish. It was honestly such a natural fit."