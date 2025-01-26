“Never said I was completely non-toxic”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares her reaction on Botox allegations

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, discussed how she never claimed to be non-toxic as she replied to allegations of her using Botox in the past on the Internet. This was a part of the earlier Instagram stories she shared, discussing the importance of switching to non-toxic material in the kitchen.

Samantha Busch is popular for sharing daily life tips on her social media and also regularly promotes a healthy lifestyle. Her influential role on social media has gained her close to 250K followers on Instagram alone. In a recent series of stories on the platform, she said she switched to using non-toxic cookware and dismissed the use of plastic materials, non-stick materials, etc.

In a follow-up story, she posted the picture of a direct message she got (likely a reply to her non-toxic switch), which mentioned her using botox in the future. Replying to that, Samantha Busch stated that she never claimed to be 100% non-toxic.

"Will never deny I get Botox but also never said I was completely non toxic or want to protray that I'm something I'm not. I think this proves the pont in my story it can be overwhelming and shaming so I've heard so many people say 'eh screw it why bother.'"

She further mentioned that it is these little changes that make a lasting impact.

"I think those little changes here and there do actually add up tho for the overall better and you make the swaps that you feel comfortable with. So to all my ladies like me trying to do a littler better🥂," she concluded.

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha's reply to a message on Instagram (@samanthabusch on IG)

Samantha and Kyle Busch hint at another racer in the family as their daughter hits the track for the first time

Kyle Busch's son Brexton followed his father's footsteps and is an avid racer on the dirt having claimed multiple victories. Meanwhile, Lennix, his younger sister born in 2022, got behind the wheel for the first time as well.

In a post that Samantha Busch on social media, Lennix was seen behind the wheel of a car at Millbridge, a popular dirt track.

“Lenni’s first laps at Millbridge. Looks like we might have another racer in the family! 🏁💗," Busch wrote in the Instagram post.

Brexton Busch has had a strong record of racing in the dirt and also recently debuted in karts on asphalt. His father Kyle Busch has previously shared plans to get him up the ranks and possibly get him into NASCAR in the future.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch currently participates in the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing. He had a disappointing stint last year with no wins, breaking a 19-year record. He will continue with the team this season as well.

