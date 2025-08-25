“New GF?!”: NASCAR fans react as William Byron gets spotted with alleged new partner at Daytona

William Byron, fresh off clinching the NASCAR Cup regular season championship, was spotted with a mystery woman at Daytona International Speedway. In a clip posted by NASCAR on X during the pre-race anthem, Byron is standing next to a lady, sparking immediate reactions from fans online.The sight of Byron with an alleged new partner set off a wave of chatter. NASCAR fans quickly speculated about who she might be, and many took to social media to share their surprise. Some fans were supportive, some were joking, and others were simply curious.William Byron had entered Daytona with momentum after his regular-season title win, but the night didn’t go as planned, as he finished 19th in the race. His No. 24 Team Hendrick Chevrolet had already drawn attention earlier in the day when his regular crew chief, Rudy Fugle, was ejected after a failed pre-race inspection. Brandon McSwain stepped in as crew chief for the night.Still, what truly stood out for the fans was the mystery woman by his side. Social media lit up with speculation,&quot;Did I just saw a lady next to Byron?! New GF?! 👀&quot; one fan wrote.Steph M @Schwartz_2488LINK@NASCAR @DAYTONA Did I just saw a lady next to Byron?! New GF?! 👀&quot;wait a minute he got a gf 😭😭&quot; another said.&quot;Byron definitely has a type lol&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Did they just hard launch Willys gf to the world,&quot; another joked.&quot;Byron definitely has a type with all the pursuing he’s done on IG since fumbling the bag on Erin Blaney 😂&quot; one wrote.&quot;Who Is William Byron New Mystery Woman ??&quot; another fan asked.As far as William Byron’s dating history is concerned, he dated Erin Blaney, the sister of fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, from late 2019 until early 2024. Byron and Erin’s relationship ended earlier in 2024, and there have been no reports of him being linked publicly to anyone else since. There were, however, a few speculations that he was involved with pop star Sabrina Carpenter; however, nothing substantive came up to support that claim.William Byron weighed team priorities before Daytona raceEarlier this year, William Byron claimed his second straight Daytona 500 win. Going into the regular season finale at the same track, he had the chance to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2013 to win both Daytona races in a season. At the same time, William Byron was also aware of teammate Alex Bowman’s playoff situation, as Bowman sat on the cutoff line in 16th place.When asked whether he would put his own win above helping Bowman. Byron was clear that both factors had to be considered,“Obviously we want to win. And that would help them as well,” Byron told reporters. “I think, we just try to go out there and win, but you have to be really mindful of, helping a teammate. It's a very double-edged sword. I want to make sure I'm making moves to advance myself forward, not advance somebody else forward.”Byron added that his approach was based on past races on superspeedways. He added,“I think it's learning from previous races, like learning from previous speedways.”“I mean, this package is as easy as it is to say, ‘Hey, I don't want to help somebody else.’ You're kind of boxed in. This is pretty much a 2 by 2 race. So, you're pretty much pushing whoever's in front of you and that's how you go forward,” he added. When asked how he would balance moving up the field versus helping Bowman, William Byron said the strategy would be situational. He added that it would be based on getting a good pit cycle, saving fuel, and therefore, cycling forward.