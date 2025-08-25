  • NASCAR
  • William Byron
  • “New GF?!”: NASCAR fans react as William Byron gets spotted with alleged new partner at Daytona

By Dipti Sood
Published Aug 25, 2025 01:25 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, looks on in his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - qualifying at Richmond Raceway on August 15, 2025- Source: Getty

William Byron, fresh off clinching the NASCAR Cup regular season championship, was spotted with a mystery woman at Daytona International Speedway. In a clip posted by NASCAR on X during the pre-race anthem, Byron is standing next to a lady, sparking immediate reactions from fans online.

The sight of Byron with an alleged new partner set off a wave of chatter. NASCAR fans quickly speculated about who she might be, and many took to social media to share their surprise. Some fans were supportive, some were joking, and others were simply curious.

Trending

William Byron had entered Daytona with momentum after his regular-season title win, but the night didn’t go as planned, as he finished 19th in the race. His No. 24 Team Hendrick Chevrolet had already drawn attention earlier in the day when his regular crew chief, Rudy Fugle, was ejected after a failed pre-race inspection. Brandon McSwain stepped in as crew chief for the night.

Still, what truly stood out for the fans was the mystery woman by his side. Social media lit up with speculation,

"Did I just saw a lady next to Byron?! New GF?! 👀" one fan wrote.
"wait a minute he got a gf 😭😭" another said.
"Byron definitely has a type lol" a fan commented.
"Did they just hard launch Willys gf to the world," another joked.
"Byron definitely has a type with all the pursuing he’s done on IG since fumbling the bag on Erin Blaney 😂" one wrote.
"Who Is William Byron New Mystery Woman ??" another fan asked.
As far as William Byron’s dating history is concerned, he dated Erin Blaney, the sister of fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, from late 2019 until early 2024. Byron and Erin’s relationship ended earlier in 2024, and there have been no reports of him being linked publicly to anyone else since. There were, however, a few speculations that he was involved with pop star Sabrina Carpenter; however, nothing substantive came up to support that claim.

William Byron weighed team priorities before Daytona race

Earlier this year, William Byron claimed his second straight Daytona 500 win. Going into the regular season finale at the same track, he had the chance to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2013 to win both Daytona races in a season. At the same time, William Byron was also aware of teammate Alex Bowman’s playoff situation, as Bowman sat on the cutoff line in 16th place.

When asked whether he would put his own win above helping Bowman. Byron was clear that both factors had to be considered,

“Obviously we want to win. And that would help them as well,” Byron told reporters. “I think, we just try to go out there and win, but you have to be really mindful of, helping a teammate. It's a very double-edged sword. I want to make sure I'm making moves to advance myself forward, not advance somebody else forward.”
Byron added that his approach was based on past races on superspeedways. He added,

“I think it's learning from previous races, like learning from previous speedways.”
“I mean, this package is as easy as it is to say, ‘Hey, I don't want to help somebody else.’ You're kind of boxed in. This is pretty much a 2 by 2 race. So, you're pretty much pushing whoever's in front of you and that's how you go forward,” he added.

When asked how he would balance moving up the field versus helping Bowman, William Byron said the strategy would be situational. He added that it would be based on getting a good pit cycle, saving fuel, and therefore, cycling forward.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
