‪New NASCAR Arcade Rush video game to be released by GameMill Entertainment this year‬

NASCAR has collaborated with GameMill Entertainment to release a new video game for Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch, later this year.

The game, titled NASCAR Arcade Rush, can consist of 12 players online. The game will also have the option of local multiplayer modes whilst the scenes are re-imagined versions of the NASCAR tracks. The game is priced at a tag of $49.99 and will be available for download from the platform, Steam.

The game is set to take NASCAR fans’ hearts by storm and it promises an adrenaline-packed, high-speed craze. It is set to become the world’s top motorsport game, which will also give users an opportunity to race on some of the most iconic NASCAR tracks.

GameMill Entertainment is also the publisher behind NHRA Speed for All and Nickelodeon Kart Racers. It has also created games like G.I. Joe and Zombieland.

The new game will allow you to select a wide area of cars from NASCAR, spanning 75 years of racing history. Subsequently, a digital-only edition named NASCAR Project-X bundle will also be sold for a price of $59.99. This version will include the base game, as well as additional “NASCAR Project-X” playable content, that includes:

A hovercraft car model developed as part of Project-X

Project-X paint scheme, rims, wheels, and spoiler

A set of four additional in-game emojis to showcase your style among other benefits.

Key Features of the NASCAR Arcade Rush video game

While there's a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming game, let's take a look at some of the key features of the NASCAR Arcade Rush game.

1) Iconic Tracks- Some of NASCAR's fan-favorite tracks like the Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona, and Darlington Raceway will be available to choose to play from.

2) Iconic Cars- The players can choose vehicles from a plethora of options, spanning 75 years of stock car racing. There is also an option to customize the cars according to your own paint scheme, rims, helmet, suits, etc.

3) Resilient Racing Options- The Arcade Rush will feature expansive single-player modes. Alternatively, players will also be able to enjoy the Cup Series career mode, quick race, and many other options.

With the game set to be released later this year, are you excited about the newly-announced NASCAR game? Let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes