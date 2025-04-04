NFL star Lamar Jackson and $300M-worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. clash in a high-stakes legal feud over the Number 8 trademark

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken legal action against the $300 million-worth (according to Celebrity Net Worth) Dale Earnhardt Jr. to keep him from attempting to trademark the number 8. On that note, a Notice of Opposition was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by the NFL sensation.

Jackson has trademark registrations in line for ‘ERA 8’ and ‘ERA 8 BY LAMAR JACKSON,' covering a range of dedicated goods. The number is also seen on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s official merchandise, consisting of apparel and die-cast cars.

Dale Jr. drove the No. 8 Budweiser Chevy to the first of his two Daytona 500 victories in 2004. From 1999 to 2007, the veteran racer amassed a total of 17 victories with the iconic car under the banner of Dale Earnhardt, Inc. (DEI).

However, Jackson argued that he is widely associated with the number 8 due to his popularity in the NFL and the branding of his products. He also mentioned that Dale Jr.’s registration could imply a false connection between him and the NASCAR Hall of Famer.

“Purchasers and prospective purchasers are likely to mistakenly believe that the products Earnhardt Jr. offers are related to the products and services provided by Jackson,” Gerben Law Firm (Gerben IP) reported in a recent story.

The opposition will be heard by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. The results of the hearing will determine if Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be able to use the number 8 as a logo on his car. Regardless of what the TTAB decides, Dale Jr. will still have the liberty to use the number on his merchandise.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to serve as brand ambassador for Hard Rock International

Just recently, Hard Rock International named Dale Earnhardt Jr. as its brand ambassador. As a part of its promotion, special menus on race days will be available at Hard Rock cafes and its apparel stores.

Hard Rock will also launch a new free game called Full Throttle with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on their Neverland Casino and Jackpot Planet apps. On that note, Keith Sheldon, president of entertainment and brand at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, said in a statement,

“As a leader consistently delivering entertaining experiences across live music, gaming, and sports to guests, Hard Rock is honored to have Dale Earnhardt Jr. as part of our team. Together we will celebrate the spirit of car racing at our properties across the globe through exciting new menu items, apparel, and more.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., too, reflected on the same, saying,

“Hard Rock is such a historic and iconic brand. I have always been a huge fan of music, so the vibes and attention to detail that Hard Rock puts into its locations is incredible to me. I’m excited to partner with them and the opportunities we have to do some really fun things together.”

Hard Rock International is one of the leading chains of theme bar-restaurants, memorabilia shops, casinos, and museums based in Florida, USA. As per LinkedIn, HRI operates in more than 70 countries and 265 locations as of today.

