NHRA legend John Force and daughter Brittany share a warm Easter message

NHRA legend John Force and his daughter Brittany wished their fans a very happy Easter on X. Currently, the NASCAR Cup Series is amid a week-long hiatus over the Easter weekend, while being ahead of 28 weekends of non-stop racing, kick-starting with the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27.

Ad

Force is a 16-time NHRA champion and a 22-time championship-winning owner. He owns John Force Racing, which fields his daughter, Brittany, in the Top Fuel category and Funny Car drivers Austin Prock and Jack Beckman.

Brittany’s sisters, Ashley and Courtney, are drag racers as well. Force’s eldest daughter (with his first wife, Lana), Adria Hight, happens to be the chief financial officer at John Force Racing. In a recent JFR video (via X), Brittany said,

Ad

Trending

“To all our fans, followers, everyone at John Force Racing including my family wants to say Happy Easter.”

Force, who was standing right next to his daughter, added,

“It is a happy Easter. We've all been together here and it's been exciting and fun. My grandchildren, and my daughters and my wife...a great day at church.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Force is currently recovering from a series of cranial injuries that he suffered in a gruesome crash at the Virginia Nationals on 23rd June, 2024. However, after months of rehab, the Bell Gardens, California, native can finally walk on his own.

When John Force returned behind the wheel at Bradenton Motorsports Park for the first time in 2025

Following last year’s crash at Richmond, John Force wasn’t sure if he would be able to race anytime soon. But the itch to race never subsided in the speedster. So, he decided to compete alongside his team in the PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Ad

Reflecting on his decision, Force said in a statement (via Newsweek),

“My wife, Laurie, told me I needed to get back in the game. And being here in Bradenton was just good for my heart. Watching everybody work, watching the cars and the teams and seeing old friends like (Ron) Capps, it was just special.”

JFR driver Austin Prock missed out on the win in the final round against Funny Car driver Ron Capps. However, Force viewed it as a good start, leading to the NHRA Mission Foods Series, which kicked off at the Gatornationals on March 7.

Ad

“We didn't win, but I was excited just to be where I need to be," he said. "Running my teams and supporting Cornwell, PEAK, Monster, HendrickCars.com and all our other partners. To tell you the truth, this is the first time since Richmond I really felt alive again,” the veteran added.

That being said, Force still goes for therapy every single week. He doesn’t want his fans to think that this is the last of John Force. Even at 75, Force feels that he has a lot to give back to his followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More