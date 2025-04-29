NHRA legend Ron Capps has a 5-word reaction on meeting NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick 

Three-time Funny Car champion and NHRA team owner Ron Capps met with Hendrick Motorsports' Rick Hendrick at the zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

Capps, who has been drag racing in NHRA for over 30 years, currently competes in his single-car NHRA Funny Car team, Ron Capps Motorsports (RCM). The 76-time NHRA race winner is the second-most successful Funny Car racer. Capps reacted to meeting Hendrick during the 15th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals last Sunday and wrote on X:

"Always great to see Mr. Hendrick 🏁"

Capps further shared his thoughts on spending the day with Hendrick on Instagram, writing:

"Being in the NAPA Auto Parts family with Rick Hendrick has been pretty much what you think it would be and I value every minute when I get to spend time with him. He's always been there for any question /advice for us and it really cool for our sport that he spent all day with us at [NHRA] at our [zMAX Dragway]."

NAPA Auto Parts, which is a long-time partner of Hendrick Motorsports, also sponsors Capps in NHRA. The automotive brand is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

The NHRA drag racing series will move to Route 66 Raceway in Chicago on May 15-18. Meanwhile, NASCAR will head to Texas Motor Speedway for the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series this weekend.

Rick Hendrick star Chase Elliott to honor long-time sponsor at Texas in gold centennial car

Rick Hendrick's Cup Series driver Chase Elliott will represent sponsor NAPA Auto Parts in the No. 9 gold commemorative Chevy this weekend in Texas.

NAPA Auto Parts has been Elliot's sponsor since 2014, when he won the Xfinity Series title driving for JR Motorsports. He joined Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series the following year and has won 19 races in the series.

"NAPA has defined my entire career, I've said it a lot. I've tried to express my appreciation for them, but if they don't come on board, I don't think 2014 happens. You're essentially looking at the Xfinity championship never happening," Elliott said (via The Associated Press).

"We were talking about a part-time season and going full-time wasn't going to be possible without that money, without that deal coming. So, yeah, it was more than a little career defining," he added.

Meanwhile, Rick Hendrick's Hendrick Automotive Group, which is one of the largest private automotive retail organizations in the US, recently acquired two longtime car dealerships in South Carolina.

Hendrick Automotive Group bought Love Automotive in Columbia, which gives Hendrick 13 car dealerships in the state. The two stores, Love Chevrolet and Love GMC, will now be called Hendrick Chevrolet and Hendrick GMC.

