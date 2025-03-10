NHRA legend Ron Capps points to Tony Stewart’s involvement as positive sign for the sport

NHRA legend Ron Capps credited Tony Stewart's involvement in the drag racing series as a key factor in its recent growth. Capps praised the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion for his dedication to the sport and highlighted other aspects that could contribute to its growth.

Stewart retired from NASCAR at the end of the 2016 season and continued racing on dirt and created the SRX racing series. He met Leah Pruett, a Top-Fuel drag racer, in 2019 and began dating before the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple tied the knot in November 2021.

Tony Stewart Racing entered NHRA in 2022, fielding a Top Fuel entry for his wife, Leah Pruett, and a Funny Car entry with Matt Hagan behind the wheel. Stewart’s involvement in drag racing drew attention from his fanbase and the broader motorsports community, introducing a wave of new fans to the series.

In a recent interview with First Coast News, NHRA Funny Car legend Ron Capps described Tony Stewart’s arrival in NHRA as a key factor in the series’ growing popularity. Ahead of the 74th season, Capps said:

"The sport has grown incredibly, especially [in] the last few years. Tony Stewart he has come out of retirement and now he is driving a Top-Fuel dragster. The sport is so insane to have somebody new come out to watch us go zero to 330 mph in 3.8 seconds is something we love having...The sport just continues to grow, having Tony Stewart come into the sport, it really says a lot about it."

Capps, a 76-time winner and three-time champion, highlighted other ways NHRA could attract more fans. He mentioned that in-car cameras provide viewers an experience of the breakneck speeds, but insisted that nothing compares to witnessing the action live at the track.

Stewart recently sold his stake in Stewart Haas Racing, fully dedicating his focus to NHRA. Stewart and his wife, Pruett, decided to start a family last year, welcoming their son, Dominic, on November 17, 2024. The 53-year-old will continue competing in the Top Fuel dragster this season, having stepped in for his wife since last year.

Tony Stewart's NHRA team extends partnership with Dodge

Tony Stewart reaffirmed his commitment to NHRA by announcing a multi-year partnership extension with Dodge ahead of the 2025 season. Since teaming up with the manufacturer in 2022, Stewart’s team has secured 16 NHRA national event wins. Matt Hagan also clinched the 2023 Funny Car championship.

Extending partnership with one of NHRA's legacy manufacturers, Tony Stewart said (via NHRA.com):

"To have racing partners like Dodge//SRT, Mopar and Direct Connection has been a great asset for our TSR team, as well as the entire drag-racing sport. It’s important to have strong OEM support in all forms of motorsports, and we are so excited to continue our involvement with the Dodge brand and Direct Connection on our Top Fuel dragster and Funny Car. I’m very appreciative of their support and looking forward to a great future with them in the winner’s circle."

In the season opening round at Gainesville, Stewart was edged out by Shawn Longdon, who ultimately lost the final round to defending Top-Fuel champion Antron Brown. Matt Hagan advanced to the semifinal round in the TSR Funny Car and lost to eventual event winner Chad Green.

Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, hosts the second round of the 2025 season. The Arizona Nationals are scheduled for March 21-23.

