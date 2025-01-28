NHRA's John Force Racing extends major sponsorship deal with $1,000,000,000-worth NASCAR team boss

John Force Racing (JFR), an NHRA drag racing team, has recently announced that they have extended and renewed their partnership with HendrickCars.com, the online home of Hendrick Automotive Group of NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, for the 2025 NHRA season.

The HendrickCars.com paint scheme will be featured on JFR’s three world championship-winning drivers: Brittany Force, Austin Prock, and Jack Beckman.

Rick Hendrick, known for his success in NASCAR as the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, has a net worth of $1 billion (according to Celebrity Net Worth). His involvement and influence are not only limited to NASCAR.

HendrickCars.com will continue its role as a primary sponsor for the two-time Top Fuel World Champion, Brittany Force, in two events, starting with 4Wide Nationals on April 25-26 and then returning in the Countdown to the Championship on September 19-21. In addition to primary sponsorship commitments, Hendrick’s company will serve as a major associate sponsor for her in 18 races in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

Expressing his excitement to continue his partnership with Hendrick, JFR’s CEO and founder John Force said in a team release:

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to work with Rick Hendrick and HendrickCars.com on this partnership. I’ve known Rick a long time. He sets the standard when it comes to excellence and success in motorsports. I’m excited for my daughter and hope our teams can bring home a few ‘Wally’ winner’s trophies for HendrickCars.com.

Rick Hendrick is excited to continue its relationship with John Force and his team in NHRA

The partnership also included associate sponsorships for Austin Prock and Jack Beckman, the replacement of NHRA legend John Force, who is recovering from the bone-chilling crash last year.

Rick Hendrick’s involvement in drag racing dates back to his early motorsport roots, when he used to watch local dragstrip races with his dad, Joseph Hendrick Jr.

Speaking about extending the HendrickCars.com sponsorship deal with John Force for the 2025 season, the chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group said in a team release:

“I’ve had a lifelong passion for drag racing. It’s how I first fell in love with motor sports, going to the local dragstrip with my dad. I’ve been a fan of John and his family for a long time, and our company is proud to partner with everyone at John Force Racing. They’re terrific representatives of HendrickCars.com, and we look forward to another exciting season.”

HMS owned Rick Hendrick is the winningest NASCAR Cup Series team owner with 312 wins and 14 Cup Series championships (seven by Jimmie Johnson, four by Jeff Gordon, and one each by Chase Elliott, Terry Labonte, and Kyle Larson).

