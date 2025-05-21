NHRA trailblazer Julie Nataas conquers Funny Car license as funding hunt kicks off

Julie Nataas, the 2023 NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world champion, completed all the requirements necessary for obtaining a Funny Car license during a test session held at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway. Nataas earned her Top Fuel license last summer and started preparing for her Nitro Funny Car journey in March.

The 26-year-old racer continued her journey with runs in Gainesville, competing in the Alcohol Funny Car category at the Gatornationals and the Arizona Nationals in Phoenix.

Nataas made two additional runs at Arizona, but neither was applicable for her license. However, it gained her valuable track awareness after she dropped a cylinder and clipped a timing block on her way across the centerline.

Julie Nataas at NHRA: Winternationals in 2018 - Source: Imagn

The patience and hard work paid off for the Norwegian driver last week when she joined several NHRA teams for a day of testing.

After a short rain delay, she ran a 3.96 at 315 mph at the iconic Indianapolis Raceway. This run met exceeded the requirements for her to be shortlisted for female nitro Funny Car pilots.

"Going into my fourth full day of testing, it was a balance of trusting the process and not being overly eager to finish my license. These cars are a handful, and I was feeling defeated after not lifting sooner in Phoenix. I came out to Indy with no expectations and a great group of drivers to give me feedback alongside Del and the team,” Nataas said after the testing.

The next step for the driver is to seek funding to get her on track. Julie Nataas will make her Funny car debut this season as soon as possible once she gets the funds together.

Julie Nataas expresses her love for Funny Cars after grabbing a Funny Car license

NHRA trailblazer, Julie Nataas, obtained a funny car license after completing the required obligations during a test at the Indianapolis Raceway.

The Top Alcohol Dragster champion expressed her love for the format after her achievement. Nataas is a third-generation driver, with her father and grandfather being professional racers.

"I love these Funny Cars. I love the challenge of driving one. My goal has always been to continuously challenge myself as an athlete and to be prepared for any opportunity in our sport,” Nataas said after her test at Indianapolis

The hard work paid off as Nataas went on to run a 3.96 at 315 MPH at Indianapolis. The final runs wrapped up a multi-month licensing partnership with team owner Del Worsham. Several of the category's top drivers were present as she celebrated the next step in Nataas' incredible career.

Fellow drivers J.R. Todd, Blake Alexander, Austin Prock and Del Worsham provided the required signatures for Nataas’ license upgrade in Funny Car.

