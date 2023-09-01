“Nicole Kidman doesn’t work at hospital in Daytona”: Bubba Wallace on Ryan Preece’s hilarious response after inquiring about Daytona crash

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has revealed that he texted both Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece after their horrifying crashes at Daytona. While both drivers had huge impacts during their respective incidents, Preece's sense of humor hadn't taken a dent.

Preece wrecked out of the Coke Zero 400 in spectacular fashion last weekend as his #41 Ford Mustang flipped over 10 times before coming to a halt in the infield. The 32-year-old was taken to the nearby Halifax Health Medical Center before being released the following day.

Bubba Wallace texted Ryan Preece last Monday to check up on him after the scary crash. Preece was in good spirits as he joked that there was no Nicole Kidman waiting for him in the hospital - referencing the movie 'Days of Thunder.'

“One thing I did was call both of them right away, text both of them right away – continue to check up on them to see how they were feeling, see if there’s been any progress. Preece,” Wallace said to the media (via Bob Pockrass).

“Preece is Preece, love him. Texted him Monday and he said he can confirm that Nicole Kidman does not work at the hospital in Daytona, and I lost it when he said that,” he added.

Bubba Wallace also mentioned that Ryan Blaney was doing well as his accident at Nashville, where he hit the concrete wall, was much worse than his recent one at Daytona.

“So, he was good there. Blaney, Blaney was better than Nashville so I thought that was an improvement. Obviously hits off the [SAFER barrier] wall versus concrete,” Wallace stated.

Despite their big wrecks both Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece will be racing this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Blaney and Wallace will be in the thick of the action as they are playoff contenders.

Bubba Wallace doesn't want to "just lay over" after advancing into the playoffs

Since the beginning of the season, Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing had one goal of reaching the playoffs. With that target accomplished Wallace and his company aren't going to rest as he wishes to "win every single race in the playoffs".

"We wanted to get to the playoffs and that was the goal for our team. Then everything after that is just a bonus." he said on NASCAR SiriusXM radio."It's not like we just lay over, but for me, I know that if I do get knocked out I'm going to race like I'm still in it. I want to win every single race in the playoffs, It's not going to happen but we can work hard no matter what the circumstances."

Catch Wallace and others kick off the NASCAR Cup Series playoff season in the Southern 500 this weekend at Darlington Raceway.