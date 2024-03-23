"No. 1 car catches fish no. 1" - Ross Chastain primed for historic repeat at COTA after a thrilling day fishing with Jockey

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain returns to Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in an attempt to replicate his thrilling victory. Amidst this, Chastain went on a fishing trip with his sponsor Jockey.

This blend of on-track excitement and off-track adventure promises a captivating narrative as Chastain chases the checkered flag. He pilots the Number 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing. Also, Chastain races part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the Number 45 Chevrolet Silverado for Niece Motorsports.

Ross Chastain shared on social media his enjoyable experience at the Bassmaster Classic Pro-Am event, expressing gratitude to his partner Logan Parks for his assistance and sharing some Busch Beer.

The Instagram post from Jockey featuring Ross Chastain celebrates his prowess not only as a fast driver on the racing track but also as a skilled angler during the Bassmaster Classic event. Jockey posted with the caption:

"@rosschastain isn’t just fast on the track, he’s fast on the line too! No. 1 Car catches Fish No. 1 at the BassMaster Classic!"

Chastain also thanked Jockey for the invitation. He is now looking forward to carrying the positive momentum into the upcoming race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) this weekend.

Chastain posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Had a great time at the @bassmaster Classic Pro-Am yesterday! Fun pairing up with Logan Parks, I appreciate him helping me get up to speed and sharing some @BuschBeer 🍻".

"Thank you to @Jockey for inviting me out. Ready to ride the wave into COTA this weekend!"

In 2022, Chastain clinched his inaugural Cup victory at COTA for the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing team. He holds the distinction of being the sole driver to secure top-five finishes in all three races at the circuit.

Ross Chastain reflects on COTA win, hopes for track's return

In a recent interview with TSJSports1, Ross Chastain reflected on his remarkable performance at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Peter Stratta, owner of TSJSports1, inquired about Ross Chastain's unique achievement of securing top-five finishes in all three races at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the track's future. He questioned Chastain's perspective on the track's significance and whether he desired its return to the NASCAR schedule.

While acknowledging the track's uncertain future on the schedule, Chastain emphasized its importance and expressed hope for its return. He said:

"I want to see it come back I've had some great runs there and superfast cars and just a lot of fun. Trucks Xfinity Cup cars all of them so I don't have another track I've had that much success of making speed across all three series."

He added:

"Even if I run good in one year in a truck I come back and I struggle in a truck but I go good in a cup car or vice versa."