“No better way to go out together than on top!”: Ryan Blaney shares emotional tribute for outgoing championship-winning spotter Josh Williams

2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is heading into the new season without his spotter of eight years, Josh Williams.

Williams had spotted for Blaney since their days with Wood Brothers Racing in 2015. Their successful on-track partnership guided Blaney to 10 Cup Series wins. The duo reached their pinnacle in the 2023 season, where the No. 12 Team Penske driver earned three crucial victories and clinched the Cup Series championship for the first time in his career.

However, as they prepare for the upcoming season, Josh Williams and Ryan Blaney are set to move in different directions. Williams confirmed his departure from Team Penske via his X handle. He wrote:

"Last week's NASCAR banquet was my last call as spotter for the 12 team and Team Penske. After 9 years, it was time to personally and professionally make a change for myself and my family.

"I'm forever grateful to everyone I’ve gotten to work with at TP, especially those that have become lifelong friends. I’m proud knowing the last 6 races were it, and going out with a Talladega win, a Martinsville clock, and capping it off with a Cup Series Championship. We couldn’t have finished it off any better.

"I’m really excited for what the future has in store and looking forward to sharing those plans soon! I can’t wait to get to the coliseum!"

In response to Josh Williams' farewell message, Ryan Blaney penned an emotional note. He stated (via X):

"It’s been a fun ride for the past 9 years together, from all the race wins to the championship. No better way to go out together than on top! You’re one of the very best brother. Cheers."

Who is Ryan Blaney's new spotter?

With Josh Williams set to move to Spire Motorsports as the spotter for Zane Smith, Tim Fedewa is on his way to joining the No. 12 team.

Fedewa, a former crew chief for Kevin Harvick, was a part of Stewart-Haas Racing for a decade. However, with Harvick's retirement at the end of the 2023 season, Fedewa is set to take on the role of spotter for reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney.

Fedewa also boasts a successful NASCAR career as a driver. The 56-year-old has participated in over 300 Xfinity Series races, securing four wins.

As the anticipation builds for the 2024 season, it remains to be seen if the new pairing of Ryan Blaney and Tim Fedewa can achieve some success.