No Daytona 500 penalties for Team Penske and RFK, NASCAR have 'adjusted tolerance'

The lead-up to the 64th edition of the Daytona 500 saw NASCAR officials confiscate an unknown number of wheels from Team Penske and the RFK Racing team. The official memo stated that penalties, if any, will be adjudged later. News has now emerged that no penalties will be levied on the teams.

The latest development in this series of events comes as a tweet from Alan Cavanna, in which he wrote:

Alan Cavanna @AlanCavanna No penalties for RFK or Team Penske regarding the confiscated wheels at Daytona.



NASCAR issued this statement: No penalties for RFK or Team Penske regarding the confiscated wheels at Daytona. NASCAR issued this statement: https://t.co/wNRruAvzwC

Earlier, officials saw discrepancies with 18-inch wheels from both teams during a 'spot-check' before the event, requiring clarification. The parts were then sent to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection, which has now resulted in a change in wheel specs for the next race in Fontana.

It should be noted here that the NASCAR rulebook states:

Section 14.1.N: Holes, studs, and pin locations may be tapped and/or reamed to return them to their original nominal size. Threaded inserts may be used to repair damaged threaded holes.

This section was in contention following the two teams' modifications to their wheels. The teams had earlier cited that the modifications made were on safety grounds. Both Team Penske and RFK Racing were found to have made successful attempts at reaming. No penalties were handed out on this occasion as no signs of wrongdoing were found on either team's part.

The events highlight how NASCAR will need to refine the new rules in their first year as we progress through the season. The 18-inch wheels and tires that the vehicles ran on during the race were one of the biggest distinguishing factors of the Next Gen cars. This leaves scope for teams to get creative and seek performance gains out of the new spec parts and rules.

Meanwhile, motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted a video of an interview with Brad Keselowski, where the latter was asked about the parts confiscation. The driver said:

“I’m pretty confident it’s just a road bump in the Next Gen process that we’ll work through and not a performance-related item so once they kinda see all the data we have behind it, it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Watch the interview here:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Brad Keselowski on NASCAR confiscating RFK and Penske wheels. “Not a performance-related item. … We made some safety changes to the wheels. Once NASCAR sees all the data behind it, I think we’ll be fine.” Brad Keselowski on NASCAR confiscating RFK and Penske wheels. “Not a performance-related item. … We made some safety changes to the wheels. Once NASCAR sees all the data behind it, I think we’ll be fine.” https://t.co/9Awekzauai

NASCAR Cup Series debutant Austin Cindric wins 2022 Daytona 500

Cup Series debutant Austin Cindric managed to win the 64th Daytona 500 in his first year as a driver for Team Penske. His win came about in the dying laps of the race after it saw a caution. When the caution came out, the field bunched up for a last-lap showdown between Cindric, Bubba Wallace Jr., and Cindric's team-mate Ryan Blaney.

In an interview, Cindric later said:

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity, excited to climb the mountain we’ve got ahead of us on the 2 team. But we’re in the playoffs. That’s one good box checked.”

Austin Cindric, before making his NASCAR debut last Sunday, was a fan favorite amongst the Xfinity Series drivers. Being a regular contender at the top of the championship standings, Cindric is used to pressure and expectations.

In 2021, he was edged out by Daniel Hemric in the last race of the 2021 Xfinity Series season, and in the championship as well. Later in the week, Cindric said that his Daytona 500 win makes up for the loss of the championship last year.

Edited by Anurag C