“No more excuses”: Insider insists NASCAR to ‘look in the mirror’ as MLB sets new record after 15 years

NASCAR insider and journalist Toby Christie urged NASCAR to step up its viewership game. He shared the viewership metrics of the 2025 MLB postseason through X and said that it’s time NASCAR figured out where they are lagging.The Major League Baseball postseason is having its best run in 15 years in terms of viewership. Numbered at 4.3 million viewers, it marks an increase of 30 percent from the 2024 postseason, which averaged 3.33 million views.NASCAR, on the other hand, is at 2.52 million viewers per race, which is a 13 percent fall since 2024. Reflecting on the same, Christie wrote,“No more excuses. Time to look in the mirror and just figure it out.2025 marks Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports’ debut as NASCAR’s newest media partners. They split 10 mid-season races, along with the practice and qualifying sessions for the entire season. Notably, this deal, which was signed in 2023, will remain through 2031. But the final 14 races and the playoffs are being covered by NBC Sports. NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said in an interview back in 2023,“Whether it’s the unpredictability of a superspeedway, a Playoff cutoff race, or the championship finale, NBC Sports will use its wide array of platforms to present the dramatic conclusion to every NASCAR season for what will be 17 years at the end of this extension.”The NASCAR playoffs are currently underway. On Friday, October 17, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will host its second Round of 8 race, the Love's RV Stop 225. The next day, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will host its fifth playoff race of the 2025 postseason. On Sunday, October 19, the Cup Series will host the second race of its Round of 8 playoff segment. All events will be held at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.NASCAR veteran all set to make his NASCAR Truck debut at MartinsvilleCasey Mears, the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 winner, will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway on October 24. Named Slim Jim 200, the 200-lap event will be televised on Fox Sports 1 with radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Mears made his official debut in the NASCAR National Series back in 2001. He also made his maiden start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series that year at Homestead-Miami Speedway. If he makes the race at Martinsville, it will mark his 600th career NASCAR start.“It’s pretty special to come back to Martinsville for my 600th NASCAR start,” Mears said of the opportunity. “This sport has given me so many incredible experiences, and to make my Truck Series debut with MBM Motorsports and The Pit Stop Diecasts at such an iconic track is exciting. The Truck Series has always been on my list — it’s tough, exciting racing, and Martinsville is the perfect place to make it happen.”For now, all eyes are on Talladega Superspeedway, which will host this coming Friday’s playoff race. Named the Love's RV Stop 225, the 85-lap feature will stream on Fox Sports 1 with live radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.