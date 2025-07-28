"No one was going to take it from us": Bubba Wallace displays unwavering confidence that fueled career-defining Brickyard 400 triumph

Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team had to revise their strategies when NASCAR brought out one yellow flag after another during the closing laps of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In the end, the Alabama native won the race, marking his first victory in over two years.Wallace was leading the field before rain pushed the race into overtime. This gave Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the event, two shots at bagging the victory; one right after the initial restart and another after a multi-car wreck causing the second caution.However, Larson couldn’t outpace Wallace’s Toyota Camry. Wallace crossed the finish line 0.222 seconds ahead of the 2021 Cup Series champion.“A very surreal moment,” Bubba Wallace told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the race. “I’m very worn out, so it’s hard to take it all in right now when you’re just trying to put together your thoughts and not pass out and just go through it all. But just in a blessed position that I'm in and thankful for every bump in the road, every obstacle.&quot;With that, Bubba Wallace became the first Black driver to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is now locked in the playoffs and is the only driver from the 23XI camp to qualify for the postseason.“I know the significance of this and how many people want to win here and the magnitude of that. But I try not to get lost in that. I just focus on the task. Today was one of those days where I felt no one was going to take it from us,” he added.Rounding up the top five spots were Larson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski. The drivers will now prepare for next week’s race (August 3), the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.“It’s really hard to beat that”- Kyle Larson recalls his last-ditch efforts to clear Bubba Wallace at IndianapolisKyle Larson veered to the outside of Bubba Wallace on both restarts, but got cleared every time the field reached the backstretch. Larson could only stay on his draft after that and hope that Wallace messed up his fuel.That didn’t happen, and Larson fell short of defending his 2024 triumph. Recalling the final moments of the race, the Elk Grove native said in a statement:“There’s nothing you can do here (at Indianapolis Motor Speedway) to pass, so no, I don’t really think there was anything I could do differently.“I was in second gear on the first restart, and honestly, that one worked out a little bit better, but he (Wallace) almost got clear of me down the front stretch. And then on the second restart, he brought the pace down a little bit slower, so I needed to be in first gear. It was kind of the same thing with me last year – he had the preferred lane on the inside and it’s really hard to beat that.”Next up for Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace is the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway. Fans can watch it on the USA network (3:30 pm ET) or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.