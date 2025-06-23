“No one like him”: Gianna Tulio’s heartwarming message for ‘hunny’ Ryan Blaney after Penske star’s post-Pocono race health scare 

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, was proud after the Team Penske driver fought to turn a hot and grueling race into a podium finish.

Driving the No. 12 Ford in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway, Blaney faced an early penalty that forced him to start at the back after a starter change. His cool‑suit malfunctioned during a scorching race day, and a speeding violation under caution added to the setbacks. Yet the former Cup champion moved forward twice to ultimately secure third place.

Gianna, who got married to Blaney in December of last year, shared a story in her Instagram stories and wrote:

"So proud of my hunny for the fight he put on today. No one like him"

Gianna's story on June 23. Source: @giannatulio on Instagram

Temperatures swelled into the mid‑90s at the 2.5-mile tri-oval track in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. When his cooling system failed around Lap 15, Blaney suffered severe dehydration and incapacitating cramps.

Post‑race, Blaney also staggered to his knees while talking with reporters and required assistance from the AMR Safety Team to reach a medical cart.

With seven-top-5 finishes and a win, Blaney stands sixth in the NASCAR Cup standings with 503 points. He secured his playoff berth in Nashville earlier this month.

"I feel like we recovered really well" - Ryan Blaney on Pocono race turnaround after multiple complications

Ryan Blaney qualified 20th for the Great American Getaway 400 before dropping further to the rear due to the mandatory starter replacement. Despite suffering a speeding penalty after pitting on Lap 56, he took over the lead for several laps during green‑flag pit cycles before finishing in third.

During a post-race interview at Pocono Raceway, Blaney shared that his coll suit failed around lap 15 of the 260-lap race.

"I flipped it on probably Lap 15. I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be a long day'. It was warm, but I was able to keep going," Ryan Blaney said.

"Really proud of the whole 12 guys from starting in the back, making good ground. Then me speeding set us back again, having to come back up there. Obviously, I would have liked to have won. I think after having to start in the back, then the mistake I made, I feel like we recovered really well. Our car was fast enough to do it," he added.

Ryan Blaney will return to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the 18th race of the season after a fourth-place finish in the Cup spring race at the 1.54-mile-long oval in Hampton, Georgia.

The NASCAR Cup Series' first five-race in-season challenge will also begin with the Quaker State 400 on TNT.

