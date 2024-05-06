“No shade” - Chris Buescher clarifies comments after Kyle Larson wins by a hair length in Kansas

Chris Buescher experienced the bitter taste of defeat at Kansas after the photo-finish against Kyle Larson on Sunday (May 5). The RFK Racing driver crossed the finish line side by side, with Larson and the pylon declaring him the winner. However, it was soon discovered that instead of Buescher it was the Hendrick driver who had crossed the line before him.

Larson beat Buescher by 0.001 seconds, which is the closest finish in the history of NASCAR. Naturally, the Ford driver was disappointed and upset at having lost a race by such a close and cruel margin, something that he reflected on in his post-race quotes.

“It sucks to halfway celebrate down the backstretch and pull up to the front straightaway and get told no. I don’t know how everything transpired right now. It sucks in a lot of ways. Second hurts a lot worse than third," Buescher said, as per NASCAR.

But soon after, the RFK driver took to his social media to clarify a few things which could otherwise have been misunderstood against Kyle Larson.

"To be clear for y’all… no shade at @KyleLarsonRacin. We were banging doors all the way to the checkered. He’s one heck of a racer, and that was just two drivers going for the trophy," he posted on his X account.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Buescher also made a hilarious remark regarding Denny Hamlin concerning the image of the Joe Gibbs Racing driver among the fans.

"As much 💩 as you might get @dennyhamlin , you’ve always raced me clean. Great battle today," Buescher wrote.

Expand Tweet

Chris Buescher and Kyle Larson recall how they felt in the final few moments of Kansas

Speaking about the final few moments of the race at Kansas, which ultimately ended up being decisive in Larson getting the win, Buescher said that he was "pretty defensive" and imagined a drag race coming to the finish line where he lost some momentum.

Buescher remarked that he was aggressive in trying to cover and needing to draft to maintain the speed on the straightaway. But looking back, he felt otherwise.

"Watching the replay, I just can’t see it right now. I’m sure it will come in. It hurts to see the pylon say we get it and then not," he mentioned.

As for Kyle Larson, the race winner, he claimed that after crossing the line, he didn't know he won the race.

“I got to the start/finish line and had no clue if I won or not,” Larson said. “I didn’t honestly care because I was like, ‘Man, that was freaking awesome'."

After that, he asked his crew chief if he had won or not, to which he was told that the scoring deemed Buescher the winner. Larson had a brief "cool" response to it.

But soon he noticed his spotter "going crazy", after which it began to dawn on him that it was him who had won the race, something he deemed "incredible."