Gus Dean, a driver in the NASCAR ARCA Series, recently lashed out at fellow driver Connor Mosack after a contact incident during a race at Michigan International Speedway.

Dean had a strong run in the ARCA race at Michigan International Speedway on August 5, 2023, but his day was ruined by the contact incident with Mosack. After the race, Dean called out Mosack, saying:

"I don't think he ran us clean at all there. He just drove straight into us and turned us around. I don't know what he was thinking. He's got no talent, that's for sure"

Connor Mosack, who races part-time for Joe Gibbs Racing in the ARCA Menards Series, was driving the team's famed No. 18 Toyota.

Gus Dean, who returned to Venturini Motorsports for a part-time 2023 ARCA schedule, was driving the No. 25 Toyota. According to him, Mosack made contact with him on the backstretch, causing him to spin out and lose several positions.

Mosack, for his part, did not comment on the incident after the race. It's unclear whether he will face any disciplinary action from NASCAR or the ARCA Menards Series.

Gus Dean had been involved in some controversies earlier also

This is not the first time that Gus Dean has been involved in a controversial incident during an ARCA NASCAR race. In 2019, he was involved in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway that sent his car flipping through the air.

Dean was able to walk away from the crash, but he was clearly shaken up by the experience. Despite the incident at Michigan, Dean remains a talented driver with a bright future in the NASCAR Menards Series.

He has shown that he has the speed and skill to compete at the highest level, and will undoubtedly bounce back from this setback. His relations with Mosack, though, might take more to repair.