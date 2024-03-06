"No VIP Guest passes are allowed"- NASCAR's new rule reportedly takes away a prevailing grant of VIP pass holders starting at Phoenix

Starting with the upcoming NASCAR weekend in Phoenix, a significant change is on the horizon for fans attending races. It is being reported that only a limited number of fans, including hardcard and Essential Pass holders, will be allowed access to the team garages.

After a rule change in 2019, NASCAR announced a relaxed garage policy for the Cup Series races. Cup garages were open to fans at a select time on some race weekends. This was previously done in the Xfinity and Truck Series and then expanded to Cup in 2019.

However, as per a report from Couch Racer, NASCAR has restricted the access for fans to NASCAR garages after the conclusion of races. Reportedly set to come into effect from the spring Phoenix event weekend, access to garages has been restricted to hardcard and Essential Pass holders only. This means that no VIP Guest passes are allowed in the garage after the race.

While no official announcement has surfaced in this regard, Couch Racer speculates that an incident between a driver and a fan, similar to one from years ago, could be the reason behind NASCAR's implementation of this change.

VIP passes have traditionally provided fans with the opportunity to meet and interact with drivers, particularly on Fridays and Saturdays, when drivers are more accessible.

NASCAR's fourth Cup race of the season: What is the grid for the Shriners Children's 500 in Phoenix?

Following a rather uneventful Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway where Kyle Larson emerged victorious in dominant fashion, the racing circus now heads to Phoenix.

The event will be contested over 312 laps and 502.115 miles at the Phoenix Raceway. William Byron secured the victory at the last spring Cup Series race that took place at the venue. Below is the entry list for the Shriners Children's 500 race:

#1 - Ross Chastain

#2 - Austin Cindric

#3 - Austin Dillon

#4 - Josh Berry

#5 - Kyle Larson

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#8 - Kyle Busch

#9 - Chase Elliott

#10 - Noah Gragson

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#15 - Kaz Grala

#16 - Derek Kraus

#17 - Chris Buescher

#19 - Martin Truex, Jr.

#20 - Christopher Bell

#21 - Harrison Burton

#22 - Joey Logano

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#24 - William Byron

#31 - Daniel Hemric

#34 - Michael McDowell

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#41 - Ryan Preece

#42 - John Hunter Nemechek

#43 - Erik Jones

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

#48 - Alex Bowman

#51 - Justin Haley

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#71 - Zane Smith

#77 - Carson Hocevar

#99 - Daniel Suarez

With 118 points after three races, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He is followed by defending champion Ryan Blaney in second (110 points).