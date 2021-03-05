Noah Gragson comments on educating fans on Twitter

Noah Gragson is trying his best to educate NASCAR fans about racing

It was nothing short of heartbreaking to watch Noah Gragson wreck out of the lead in the final laps of last week's NASCAR Xfinity Series race. It also brought with it an onslaught of fan comments. Some of it had to do with the NSFW comments he made after the race, but a few fans have supposedly gone too far.

Unfortunately for Noah Gragson, these comments on his Twitter have become the norm, subjecting him to a constant barrage of bullying. Again, Gragson could be accused of making it worse with his comments, but there is still a line that fans seem so eager to cross.

Let's go do karate in the garage https://t.co/pWlJcF9BDu — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) March 5, 2021

"I’ve heard it all," Noah Gragson said. "Probably the worst stuff you could hear on Twitter based on personal experiences in my life over the past couple years. Stuff that happens on the race track doesn’t bother me a bit. For myself personally, it’s not that I’m mad, or it gets under my skin what people say, it’s me trying to educate them of what it’s like to be behind the wheel of the race car — me trying to educate and inform them of my side of the story."

Noah Gragson deserves a lot of credit for being as vocal and polarizing as he is on social media platforms. However, the question arises, should he talk about educating fans right now? Is he really in a place in his career where he can advise others on how to drive a race car?

Cheering for my guys Reddick and Briscoe today. We've had some fun over the years racing each other at homestead. I know how bad these guys want it. — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) February 28, 2021

Noah Gragson has been doing a lot of talking so far this season but he doesn't seem to have the performances to justify it. For example, he hasn't secured a single top-five in the first 3 races of the season and has an average finish of 31st. He also sits 27th in the standings, meaning he might need a win to make the playoffs.

Noah Gragson will most likely be a vocal part of the NASCAR community for years to come, and it will be interesting to watch him. It will also be worth noting if his demeanor affects his future in the series.