Noah Gragson delivers hilariously blunt verdict about his Homestead history

Noah Gragson had a hilarious verdict about his history with Homestead-Miami Speedway. He said that whenever he gets a chance to race at the track he gets “bricked up”.

Gragson is competing in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where started the race in third place in the #4. He has a strong history at the track in the Xfinity Series, achieving four top-five finishes and the victory in 2022. In a 2024 interview with Vice, he had expressed that this was his “favorite” track because of the ability of the drivers to use various racing lines.

"This is my second year driving in the NASCAR Cup Series and we're here today at Homestead Miami Speedway, the best track on the NASCAR circuit. Our car feels good, I feel good. Like I said, I love this racetrack. It produces a lot of different variations for your driving styles. So I like to run right up against the outside wall, like this far away. I'm hitting the right side of the car on the wall, but when the tires wear out here, it's the fastest way around the track."

In an interview before the race, Noah Gragson had a hilarious quote, which was shared by a NASCAR fan account.

"So, I'm really confident. I get bricked up every time I come down here."

Noah Gragson spent the 2024 season with Stewart-Haas Racing, before making the switch to Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 season as SHR announced it would be shutting down at the end of the 2024 season.

Driving the #4 Ford for the team, Gragson has been paired with crew chief Drew Blickensderfer. Currently ranked 33rd in the Cup Series with one top-ten finish and 59 points, the Nevada native will he no doubt hoping to win at his favourite track.

Noah Gragson performed jaw-dropping stunt for Ford Performance

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson recently performed a jaw-dropping stunt for Ford Performance, piloting a Ford F-150 Switchgear off a dirt ramp. Gragson shared a video of the daring feat on his Instagram account, describing the experience as the "scariest thing" he's ever done. He expressed his excitement and gratitude to Ford for the opportunity to drive the vehicle.

"OH MY GOSH I JUST FLEW THE F-150 SWITCHGEAR!!!!! That was the scariest thing I've ever done. I LOVE THIS TRUCK🔥🔥🔥"

Gragson's stunt came ahead of the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he will be sponsored by Beef-a-Roo.

