Noah Gragson drops 1-word verdict on Golf star Collin Morikawa’s 700,000 IG landmark

Noah Gragson, the Front Row Motorsports driver, dropped a one-word response to golf star Collin Morikawa achieving 700,000 followers on Instagram. He shared his reaction with a stories post on Instagram.

Morikawa is an American professional golfer who recently reached 700,000 followers on Instagram. Since he turned professional in 2019, Morikawa has won six PGA Tour events, including the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship, a feat he achieved on his debut appearances. He claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Barracuda Championship on just his sixth start. The California native became the first American to win the Race to Dubai on the European Tour in 2021. At just 27, Morikawa has established himself as a dominant force on the PGA Tour.

Celebrating his 700,000 followers, Morikawa posted a giveaway competition for his followers.

To this, Noah Gragson reposted and dropped a comment on the American golfer:

"GOAT"

Noah Gragson's story on Instagram Source: Instagram, @noahgragson

Noah Gragson is driving the #4 Ford Mustang with Front Row Motorsports this year, a move from driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He has been paired with his former crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer. The move to Front Row Motorsports is seen as an opportunity for him to establish himself as a consistent competitor in the Cup Series.

At the Atlanta Motorsport Speedway, Gragson’s race was cut short after an accident which resulted in him completing only 83 laps. He is currently 36th in the NASCAR standings.

Noah Gragson sent a clear message about handling Front Row Motorsports' charter uncertainty for 2025

Gragson, who previously drove full-time for SHR, faced uncertainty about his future in the sport until FRM provided him with an opportunity to continue racing. The team acquired one of the charters sold by SHR, allowing Gragson to pilot the #4 Ford this season.

To NASCAR on FOX, he said:

"There's a little hesitation. I tried not to get my hopes leaning in one way or the other," Noah Gragson told Bob Pockrass. "Just wanted to add stuff all over my head. But I know that Bob Jenkins and Jerry Freeze, they have us drivers and the people working at Front Row Motorsports, they have our best interest in mind."

"And us going racing. I didn't have any concern on that. But being chartered or unchartered definitely could have swung either way," he added.

As Gragson transitions to FRM, he expressed a mix of excitement and hesitation. While he is confident about the 2025 season, he acknowledged concerns regarding the charter status of the team before a resolution was reached. The uncertainty surrounding the charter system was a significant topic in NASCAR during the offseason.

