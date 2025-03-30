Noah Gragson drops 3-word response to Team F.R.M's 'Almost race day' update at Martinsville

Team FRM has posted an Instagram update featuring its drivers, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, and Zane Smith ahead of today's Martinsville race. Gilliland drives the No. 34 Ford while Smith pilots the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

Ad

Gragson, who drives the No. 4 Ford, commented on the post captioned:

"Almost race day Volume 7. 🤝🌭 "

Ad

Trending

Gragson has appeared twice in the photo update series earlier.

"Done did dirty," Noah Gragson wrote.

Noah Gragson's comment on FRM's post on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @teamfrm

Gragson has qualified 24th today with a lap time of 19.896 seconds. He ranks 32nd in the 2025 driver standings with 82 points, 162 behind the leader. In six races, he has yet to win, with a single top-10 finish and two DNFs. His average start position is 19.333, while his average finish is at 23.833.

Ad

The Cook Out 400 will start at 3:00 p.m. ET and be streamed on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Noah Gragson's first win at the Martinsville track was in 2017

Nov 17, 2017; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson at the Ford EcoBoost 200: Homstead-Miami Speedway | Imagn

In 2017, Noah Gragson won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, the Texas Roadhouse 200, on the Martinsville track. At just 19 years old, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, he overtook two-time Truck Series champion Matt Crafton on a late restart with 10 laps to go.

Ad

Crafton, who had been leading before the caution, opted for the inside lane on the final restart. But Gragson found grip on the outside—historically not the preferred line at Martinsville—and powered past Crafton through Turns 1 and 2 before clearing him off Turn 4.

Gragson, then a rookie with Kyle Busch Motorsports, had a standout moment when he climbed the catchfence in celebration. Speaking to NASCAR after the race, he said:

"We got that caution there at the end, and you can’t pass on the outside in Martinsville – and I did it."

Ad

During the race, Gragson held off Johnny Sauter, who was constantly pressuring his rear bumper. He also outmaneuvered Crafton, who later acknowledged he made the wrong lane choice on the final restart:

"He had a perfect restart there – and I sucked."

At the end of the 2017 season, Christopher Bell won the Series. Toyota won the manufacturer championship with 12 wins and 856 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback