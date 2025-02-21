Noah Gragson drops a 4-word verdict after meeting Daytona winner Brendan ‘Butterbean’ Queen

Noah Gragson reacted to Brenden "Butterbean" Queen’s recent victory at Daytona International Speedway in the ARCA Series. Queen a 27-year-old racer from Virginia, made headlines by winning the Ride the ’Dente 200. Gragson shared meeting Queen, and his achievement with a simple four-word response.

Just a few years ago, Butterbean was working at the Port of Virginia while racing on the side. Now, he has secured a full-time ARCA Series seat and already won ARCA's Daytona race. His race saw him move past Lavar Scott with 10 laps to go, surviving multiple wrecks and taking assistance from Helio Castroneves to secure the win. Gragson shared his reaction in a story post, where he nodded to Queen’s win with the caption,

"Daytona winner: Bean Nation @butter_bean03"

Noah Gragson's story on Instagram, his meeting with ARCA series drivers Brenden Butterbean. Source: Instagram, @noahgragson

Queen’s victory was a big moment in his career, as he had previously competed in the NASCAR Truck Series and worked his way up through late-model racing. After winning at Daytona, Brenden "Butterbean" Queen expressed his excitement by saying,

"Bean Nation, baby we’re going to the Waffle House tonight" (via WTKR).

The nickname "Butterbean" comes from his childhood resemblance to professional fighter Eric "Butterbean" Esch. In his interview with Daytona Beach Journal, he joked about his love for Waffle House, his mullet, and his aggressive driving style, all of which have made him a fan favorite.

Noah Gragson and his next chapter with Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson is preparing for his new opportunity in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. With Stewart-Haas Racing shutting down operations at the end of 2024, Gragson faced uncertainty about his future.

However, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) stepped in, purchasing one of SHR’s charters and offering Noah Gragson the chance to drive the No. 4 Ford. Gragson admitted he had some hesitation about the situation. Speaking to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, he said,

"There's a little hesitation. I tried not to get my hopes leaning in one way or the other. Just wanted to add stuff all over my head. But I know that Bob Jenkins and Jerry Fries, they have us drivers and the people working at Front Row Motorsports, they have our best interest in mind"

He was certain that he would be racing in 2025. His uncertainty was about whether it would be with a chartered or unchartered team. He shared,

"And I was going racing. I didn't have any concern on that. But being chartered or unchartered definitely could have swung either way. "

At FRM, Noah Gragson reunited with his former SHR crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer. His latest race on NASCAR grounds was the Daytona 500, where he secured a 28th-place finish.

